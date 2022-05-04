Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, university’s first new school in 70 years, will accelerate solutions to global climate crisis

On this episode of ChedHER: Beeyonder CEO discusses how the platform offers live and interactive digital travel experiences for those who cannot easily travel; President of Women Impact Tech explains how the tech industry compares to other industries when it comes to equity in the workforce; Founder of Surprise Powerz breaks down how she's creating dolls to spark curiosity in young girls and inspire them to get more involved in STEM.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO