Stanford, CA

Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, university’s first new school in 70 years, will accelerate solutions to global climate crisis

By Amy Adams, Anneke Cole
stanford.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestments of $1.1 billion from John and Ann Doerr, along with gifts from other philanthropists, catalyze interdisciplinary efforts to tackle urgent climate and sustainability challenges facing people and ecosystems worldwide. Stanford’s first new school in 70 years will launch this fall as the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, recognizing...

news.stanford.edu

Phys.org

Stanford gets $1B for climate change school from John Doerr

Stanford University will launch a new school focusing on climate change thanks to a $1.1 billion gift from billionaire venture capitalist John Doerr and his wife, Ann, the university announced Tuesday. The gift, one of the largest single donations to an American institute of higher education, will open the Stanford...
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
Stanford, CA
