Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, university’s first new school in 70 years, will accelerate solutions to global climate crisis
Investments of $1.1 billion from John and Ann Doerr, along with gifts from other philanthropists, catalyze interdisciplinary efforts to tackle urgent climate and sustainability challenges facing people and ecosystems worldwide. Stanford’s first new school in 70 years will launch this fall as the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, recognizing...news.stanford.edu
Comments / 0