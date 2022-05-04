ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Plastic bag ban begins at supermarkets in New Jersey

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1s7a_0fSsC8O500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fat8m_0fSsC8O500
New Jersey's ban on plastic bags takes effect 02:48

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- Wednesday is the day to bring your reusable bags if you're going food shopping in New Jersey.

Single-use plastic bags, foam containers, and paper bags are now banned at large supermarkets in the Garden State .

Employees at Amin's Corner, a grocery, deli and grill on Orange Road in Montclair, told CBS2's Leah Mishkin they are adjusting and reminding customers of the new restrictions.

"I think it's a good thing, obviously, because of, you know, saving the environment and all of that. But at the same token, it's something that we're not used to for decades after decades," Susan Amin said.

READ MORE : How grocery delivery will be implemented is a concern in new plastic bag ban in New Jersey

Amin's Corner is allowed to hand out paper bags, but that's no longer the case at large supermarkets in New Jersey.

When asked what constitutes a large store, Doug O'Malley, the director of the group Environment New Jersey, said, "It's a grocery store or store that sells food that's bigger than 2,500 square feet."

At those stores, it's reusable bags only, whether customers bring it from home or buy it while food shopping.

Removing paper bags from the mix takes this law a step further than New York's bans on single-use plastic bags and foam containers .

"We want to be able to kind of initiate a culture shift," O'Malley said.

He said the law was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2020 , giving businesses and customers a chance to prepare.

"This is a huge impact on day one. Every day, New Jerseyans use an average of 12 million single-use plastic bags," O'Malley said. "They also end up in our waterways, in our parks, and on the Jersey Shore, and nearly every single waterway in the state has microplastics in it. Microplastics have even been shown to end up in our bloodstreams. So what's good for the environment, ultimately, is good for us."

Like with all change, there is going to be some people who are happy and some who are not.

"A lot of people don't keep bags. I don't keep bags," one person said.

"It's about time that we do something to stop what's happening with our environment," added Terrell Paige of Montclair.

Looking around, there's plastic everywhere, including cold cut bags and individually wrapped foods. They aren't part of this law, but environmentalists hope companies take similar action to reduce their plastic use.

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Every NJ Wawa is giving out 1,000 ‘free’ reusable bags

Wawa plans to distribute more than 270,000 free reusable bags to customers throughout New Jersey starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the day the state's ban on single-use plastic bags takes effect. The convenience store chain announced on Monday that its 272 New Jersey locations will each have 1,000 free...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ’s Plastic Bag Ban Also Does Away With This Very Common Convenience

When New Jersey's plastic bag ban begins Wednesday, it'll also mark the end of a very common convenience, especially for those who frequent restaurants. As we prepare to say goodbye to plastic bags -- and even many paper bags -- in a matter of hours, products made of polystyrene foam will be going the way of dinosaurs, too. At least for the most part.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Montclair, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

Driver’s James Bond device fails to evade NJ toll

Don’t say he didn’t give it the old college try. Port Authority Police say they caught a driver trying to avoid paying a toll at the Holland Tunnel on Friday morning. James Bond would approve. Law enforcement says Sean Nicholas Seagers, 31 of North Bergen, used a spy device that lowered a black covering over his rear license plate at the press of a button.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Supermarkets
WPG Talk Radio

Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations

It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years and even the biggest of companies find themselves having to analyze their plans quite often. According to NJ.com, within the past few days, Barnes & Noble has announced that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
98.1 The Hawk

Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James recovers more than $2.9M for hundreds of New York City Marriott Workers denied full severance pay

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. that will provide hundreds of previously terminated workers with more than $2.9 million in undelivered severance pay. Management at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square promised non-unionized employees the same or better benefits as unionized hotel workers, but when more than 800 workers were fired in March 2021, non-unionized former employees received less severance pay than those who were members of a union. As part of the agreement, Marriott will pay $2.95 million to more than 500 individual workers who would have received greater amounts of severance had they been unionized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy