Thayne, WY

Fatal Crash in Western Wyoming

The Cheyenne Post
 3 days ago
On May 1, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost .20 on County Road 116 (Prater Canyon) near Thayne, Wyoming. Around 2:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were...

The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Evanston

On April 12, 2022, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 52 on Interstate 80 east of Evanston, Wyoming. At 1:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a commercial truck. A 2003 Freightliner CBE commercial truck was headed west on Interstate 80. As the commercial truck...
EVANSTON, WY
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash

Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse. The post Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Father believes human remains found in car recovered from Snake River belong to missing son

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Cheyenne Post

