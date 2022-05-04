Fatal Crash in Western Wyoming

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...

