St. Louis Union Station Soda Fountain $25 gift card Comment-to-Win Sweepstakes

Set on the 3rd highest point in St. Louis, this 115-year-old Gothic Church turned B&B is one of the most unique properties you will ever see in the city. The church, which has been completely renovated and turned into a B&B, is a six-bedroom and six-in-a-half bathroom dream home listed for $1,500,000. There are luxury suites, and plenty of space for entertaining, and the lower level has a dramatic staircase that captures your eye as soon as you walk in. Remember this was once a church.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO