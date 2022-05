The human body is a crazy thing. So many times over my years of playing sports I didn't think there was any way I could play in a game on the weekend when I was dealing with an injury on a Thursday or Friday. But the body just seems to find a way to get itself ready on a deadline. And I still find it fascinating that we can break a bone and the thing just grows back together! What kind of sorcery is at play with something like that?

BILLINGS, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO