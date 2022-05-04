15 sweet gifts for new moms on their first Mother's Day

Mother's Day gifts for new moms on their first Mother's Day We Take the Cake/Airomé/Willow Tree/Hatch Rest+/Aveeno/Reviewed

If you know a new mom celebrating her first Mother’s Day this weekend ( Sunday, May 8 ), you know it’s going to be an extra special holiday for them. The first year with a new baby can be a blur, but there are many ways you can help make a first-time mama’s very first Mother’s Day unforgettable.

Whether you want to get your favorite new mom something sentimental, pampering or useful, here are a variety of Mother’s Day gifts for new moms she’s sure to love, just be sure to grab them now before it's too late!

1. Eberjey Gisele PJ Set for Women

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Eberjey Eberjey

New moms don’t usually get much sleep, but you can help make the most of her beauty rest with a pair of the best pajamas for women . We tested more than a dozen top-rated options, and the Eberjey Gisele PJ Set is definitely a worthwhile splurge. These pajamas are made from silky smooth fabric that’s lightweight and oh-so cozy, and they come in plenty of different colors to suit any style. Plus, these pajamas are extremely well-made and hold up well in the wash, so they’ll likely last for several years.

Eberjey Gisele PJ Set for Women at Amazon for $128

2. The Coach Baby Bag

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Coach Baby Bag. Coach

For moms on the go, this 4.8-star rated Coach diaper bag is a stylish alternative to conventional diaper bags. It features tons of compartments to store snacks, toys and supplies, and is built with a pullout changing pad that's designed to be wiped down easily. The bag is constructed in Coach's signature polished pebble leather and features a zip-top closure and gold accented hardware.

Coach Baby Bag at Coach for $350

3. BEABA Babycook Solo 4 in 1 Baby Food Maker

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Béaba. Béaba

We’ve tested all of the best baby food makers , and the BEABA Babycook is by far our favorite. This all-in-one machine is able to steam and puree a wide range of ingredients, creating fresh baby food in a matter of minutes. It can create the perfect baby food for stages one to four, and we found that it’s extremely easy to operate. The machine comes in a variety of pretty colors, and most of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

BEABA Babycook Solo 4 in 1 Baby Food Maker at Amazon for $155

4. 'Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal'

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Q&A a Day for Moms. Potter Gift

The first few years of a child’s life often fly by, and new moms will love being able to capture memories in this Q&A-style journal, which is designed especially for parents. The five-year journal has a page for each day, and there are prompts like, “I never imagined I’d say things like ________, before I became a mom.” (There’s plenty of space to write additional thoughts and memories, too.) The book will become a record of the first few years of their baby’s life, and maybe they’ll even share it with their child some day in the future!

Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal at Amazon for $10

5. The Play Gym by Lovevery

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Lovevery. Lovevery

This award-winning toy is a thoughtful gift for any new mom and her baby—they’re sure to make lots of memories together while using it, and her little one will learn lots of important skills, too! The Play Gym by Lovevery is suitable for newborns on up, and it features a wooden frame that’s easy to set up, as well as a machine-washable play mat and accessories like a Montessori ball and wooden batting ring. The set is designed to promote cognitive, visual and motor development in babies, and it can be converted into a play fort with the included cover as the baby gets older. It even comes with a play guide that offers lots of activities for different stages between 0 and 12 months.

Play Gym by Lovevery at Amazon for $140

6. Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Hatch Rest+ Hatch Rest+

New parents are sure to appreciate the oh-so popular Hatch Rest+ , which is a nightlight, sound machine and audio monitor all wrapped up into one sleek gadget. For infants, Hatch provides a variety of white noise options to help them sleep more soundly, and as kids get older, it can be used to help a toddler settle into sleep schedules with time-to-rise programs. The nightlight glows in soothing colors, and the smart device can even be controlled via Amazon Alexa.

Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine at Amazon for $90

7. Airomé Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Airomé Airomé

An essential oil diffuser is another great choice to help new moms get some much-needed R&R. Our top pick is this product from Airomé, which comes in a variety of shapes and colors. It uses quiet ultrasonic technology to create a soothing mist, and your giftee can put a few drops of their favorite essential oil into the water reservoir to release a gentle scent across the room. The diffuser has a built-in LED light that can be set to eight different colors, and it can be set to run for one, two or three hours at a time.

Airomé Matcha Latte Medium Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser at Amazon for $40

8. We Take The Cake Bouquet Cupcakes

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: We Take The Cake We Take The Cake

A bouquet of flowers is a lovely gift for a new mom, but these bouquet cupcakes are beautiful and edible. A win-win! The pack of eight delicious cupcakes is made by We Take The Cake, a popular bakery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and they’ll be shipped right to your recipient’s doorstep. The pack includes four chocolate and four golden butter cupcakes, all of which are decorated with stunning buttercream flowers.

We Take The Cake Bouquet Cupcakes at Goldbelly for $85

9. Mama Necklace

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Mama Necklace Benevolance LA Store

This sweet necklace helps to celebrate your giftee’s new title: Mama! The delicate design features hanging letters that spell out Mama and is available in gold, silver or rose gold finishes to match their style. The necklace is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, and not only does the new mom get a new piece of jewelry, the brand donates to charity with each item sold, so it’s a purchase that makes a difference to someone in need.

Mama Necklace at Amazon for $19

10. Aveeno Baby Mommy & Me Daily Bathtime Gift Set

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Aveeno Aveeno

You can pamper both mom and baby with this bathtime gift set from Aveeno. The four-piece package comes with a gentle wash and shampoo for babies, tear-free baby calming comfort bath, a tube of hypoallergenic, fragrance-free baby lotion and a bottle of stress relief body wash for Mom. All the products are packed in a cute reusable wicker basket, and they’re made with soothing ingredients like natural colloidal oatmeal and calming lavender.

Aveeno Baby Mommy & Me Daily Bathtime Gift Set at Amazon for $18

11. Custom photo art by Minted

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Minted Minted

This photo art design from Minted is a lovely way to frame a portrait of the new mom in your life and her bundle of joy. It features an elegant script that reads "you are my everything" below the photo, along with a subtle heart decal in the corner. Just upload the photo you want printed, choose the size you'd like the print to be and select the moulding of the frame, and Minted will take care of the rest.

Get the "Mom Love" Photo Art at Minted starting at $24

12. Personalized “ My Mum” Book

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: My Mum book LucyandCo

Personalized gifts are always extremely thoughtful, and this adorable children’s book is no exception. The “My Mum” book is personalized with your recipient’s name, as well as her baby’s name (or names, if she has multiple kids), and you can add in details like where she lives and her special skills, as well. These details will be incorporated into the story, which features a momma bee and her cute baby. It’s sure to become a bedtime favorite.

Personalized “My Mum” book at Etsy for $30+

13. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: bath bombs LifeAround2Angels

Most new moms could use a little bit of pampering, and this bath bomb gift set is an ideal option to help her relax. The set contains 12 of the best bath bombs we’ve tested, and the golf ball-sized bombs come in a wide range of scents, including Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender and Lemongrass Green Tea. The set is made from natural ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil and coconut oil, and they leave your skin feeling moisturized without any color staining or overwhelming scents.

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set at Amazon for $26

14. Mommy and Me Matching Shirts

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: matching shirts. Tstars

For the mom who loves matching with her baby, there’s no cuter gift than matching Mother’s Day shirts. These adorable outfits read, “Our first Mother’s Day,” and the design is decorated with cute heart details. The shirts are available in a variety of sizes, including options for adults and matching baby onesies in several different colors.

Mommy and Me Matching Shirts at Amazon for $31+

15. Willow Tree Our Gift Figure

Mother's Day gifts for new moms first Mother's Day: Willow Tree Willow Tree

This precious figurine from Willow Tree helps to capture the beauty of a newly-expanded family, making it the perfect gift for a new mom. The rustic design features parents holding an infant, and it comes with a card that reads, "Our bright, joyful gift!” The piece, which is a replica of an original carving done by artist Susan Lordi, is made from hand-painted resin, and it comes in a fitted box that’s easy to wrap up as a present.

Willow Tree Gift Sculpted Hand-Painted Figure at Amazon for $55

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 sweet gifts for new moms on their first Mother's Day