ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Roe v. Wade, the Met Gala and Amber Heard show us the state of women in America

By Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In the last 48 hours, powerful political and cultural forces have tried to show American women what they may do with their bodies and what they may not.

On Monday night, guided by the theme "Gilded Glamour," society's elite converged at the annual Met Gala to watch women, in particular, parade their bodies for consumption. But as the attendees posed, a document leaked that revealed the conservative Supreme Court planned to strip women of their constitutional right to an abortion. The morning after, an actress embroiled in a high-profile civil suit with a revered Hollywood star was mocked and scorned for trying to defend her right to speak about their marriage.

These examples may seem disparate, but there's an important through line.

"When women's bodies behave, it seems like they have autonomy and that their bodies can even be used as a source of empowerment. When women break the unspoken rules about their bodies, like talking about abuse while not being the perfect victim or by having an unwanted pregnancy, we quickly realize that that autonomy is an illusion," says Kjerstin Gruys, a sociologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, who studies the relationship between physical appearance and social inequality.

Experts in gender, misogyny and reproductive justice say the Met Gala, the leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and the public's treatment of actress Amber Heard during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp are all influenced by misogyny – explicit and internalized.

Women aren't the only social class that feels threatened. Many marginalized communities, who are already experiencing a legislative assault on their rights , fear what comes next.

" We see the battles around critical race theory – that is white supremacy. We see what's happening with Amber Heard – that is male supremacy. And then we see the supremacism of heteronormativity in the bills targeting trans kids and LGBTQ folks. It's coming from all sides," says Chelsea Ebin, a political professor at Centre College in Kentucky and co-founder of the Institute for Research on Male Supremacism.

'It's not just trying to catapult us into the past. ... it's actually worse'

While the Met Gala may seem like a harmless celebration of fashion and celebrity, UCLA gender studies professor Juliet Williams says the spectacle can also reveal hypocrisy.

"You can celebrate women at the Met Gala, but if you are also telling them they can't control their own reproduction, it's not celebration, it's objectification, pure and simple," she says.

There's irony in the Supreme Court opinion being leaked during the Met Gala, with its theme of "Gilded Glamour," a period in American history where wealth became more concentrated and inequality grew more extreme. Pro-choice activists have emphasized that the Supreme Court's decision will have a more profound impact on those with less economic resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHAvW_0fSs9Kxi00
Hunter Kay, right, 27, hugs her friend Taisiia Work, 23, as demonstrators gather at Pershing Square after protesting outside of the U.S. Courthouse in response to a leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Los Angeles on March 3, 2022. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

If the opinion is what the high court hands down, it would turn abortion over to individual states, about half of which are expected to ban or severely limit the procedure. Some pregnant people will have the means to travel to another state to obtain a legal abortion. Many will not.

Mary Ziegler, a professor at the Florida State University College of Law who specializes in the legal history of reproduction and the Constitution, says what she found striking in the draft opinion was how little regard it seemed to have for real-world consequences.

"It doesn't feel like a draft that you would write if you were worried about what people who can get pregnant would think," she said.

This decision has little to do with public opinion. Currently, nearly 60% of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

The leak of the draft decision during the Met Gala also set up an interesting juxtaposition. Many progressives have suggested conservative activists want to return society to a more regressive time, but Ebin says conservatives don't actually want to return to the days of "Leave it to Beaver." They want to retain many of the new aspects of sociopolitical economic culture, including an event like the Met Gala where women's bodies are trotted out for public consumption, while also reasserting regressive roles for women.

"It's not just trying to catapult us into the past. It's trying to catapult us into a future where we retain whatever weird late-stage capitalist system we have," Ebin says. "Some of the 'The Handmaid's Tale' comparisons are problematic, because what it will look like is actually worse."

'You have to actually believe that we're important enough to listen to'

Part of what people are seeing, Ebin says, is a continuation of the discourse that tried to put women back in their place after #MeToo. This is backlash, she says. The public's treatment of Heard – which has been derisive and dismissive – underscores this point.

Amber Heard has yet to take the stand: But on social media, Johnny Depp has already won.

In 2018, at the height of #MeToo, Heard penned an op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp is accusing Heard of defamation and is suing her for $ 50 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8egT_0fSs9Kxi00
<a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2022/04/13/johnny-depp-amber-heard-libel-case-trial-court-updates/7291850001/" target="_blank">Johnny Depp and Amber Heard&#39;s legal battle</a> continues as the divorced movie stars are in court for a&nbsp;$50 million (or more) libel case. In the trial, which began April 11, 2022,&nbsp;Depp is suing Heard, alleging she defamed him in an&nbsp;opinion column she published in The Washington Post&nbsp;in December 2018. In the column, she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. She didn&#39;t name Depp as her abuser.<br /> <br /> Here are photos from inside the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom where the battle is underway. Elizabeth Frantz, AP

The trial has become a public spectacle, with Heard frequently the punchline ( Drew Barrymore recently apologized for joking about the case ). Heard has not yet taken the stand, but the public seems firmly on Depp's side, despite evidence suggesting both spouses behaved violently during the marriage.

Jaclyn Friedman, co-editor of "Believe Me: How Trusting Women Can Change the World" and founder and executive director of EducateUS: SIECUS In Action , says society's institutions are built on disbelieving women, not only by failing to see them as credible but also failing to see them as important. This can look like dismissing Heard's accusations against Depp or it can look like dismissing Christine Blasey Ford's accusations of sexual assault against then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is now part of the court's conservative majority.

"If you look at the Christine Blasey Ford testimony at the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, she was credible," Friedman says. "But ultimately everyone decided it was not important. It's not enough to find us to be truth-tellers, you have to actually believe that we're important enough to listen to."

Where do we go from here?

Friedman says the draft opinion portends future assaults on contraception and gay marriage.

Ebin says a path forward for advancing robust rights and meaningful equality lies in forming a coalition of interests.

Leaked abortion opinion: Shakes trust in Supreme Court

"We need to recognize that racial justice, and reproductive justice, and economic justice and LGBTQ justice are inseparable," she says. "No one gets free until everyone gets free."

Friedman says for many women this week, even those who predicted this fate for Roe, there is rage and sadness and defeat and despair. But there is also hope.

"Someone risked a lot to leak this," she says. "And we don't know who and we don't know why, but I think there's a strong possibility that someone is trying to say, 'it's not too late.'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Roe v. Wade, the Met Gala and Amber Heard show us the state of women in America

Comments / 1

Related
wmagazine.com

Inside New York’s Abortion Rights Rally to Uphold Roe v. Wade

There was never any doubt that Tuesday would see protests break out all across America. In the late hours of Monday May 2, Politico published an unprecedented leak of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that spelled out the end for Roe v. Wade, posing the largest threat to an American’s right to right to abortion access in the decades since the landmark 1973 legislation passed. (You can read everything we know—and don’t know—about the contents and implications of the document, which Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed is authentic, here.) Demonstrations started out early in Washington, D.C., where pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Supreme Court to demand that the Biden administration take action. And they quickly spread across the nation to cities like New York, where one of the largest protests took place in downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square.
PROTESTS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#American#The University Of Nevada
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AZFamily

Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(STACKER) -- One historic decision has been endlessly passed around states over the last year. Roe v. Wade expressly protects a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion. It’s under review by a now supermajority conservative Supreme Court, but reports suggest it could be struck down at any moment, as more and more states bring their own abortion laws to the highest court in the land.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

461K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy