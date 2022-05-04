ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In All Of California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVHxm_0fSs9A8S00
Photo: Getty Images

Yelp has released a list of the top Korean eateries in every state and California's pick is a unique food hall spot in Los Angeles. According to Yelp , North America has one of the largest Korean populations outside of Korea. "In this list, you will find traditional flavors, modern interpretations, street foods, fusion cuisine, and a whole lot of mouthwatering eats," they wrote. "No matter which way you have it, it’ll leave you saying “Mashisoyo!” (translation: “delicious” in Korean)."

The best Korean restaurant in California is Broken Mouth Lee's Homestyle in downtown Los Angeles ! The restaurant was established in 2017 and identifies itself as Hawaii and Korean comfort food. The most popular dishes include things like Meat Jun, beef and shrimp plates, potato mac salad, purple rice, and spam musubi. The restaurant's owner and chef, Tim Lee , spoke with KTLA about making it onto the list. "We are truly humbled and grateful to be honored with this title. Much mahalo and aloha! We are bringing much needed Korean Hawaiian style food to L.A.”

You can find Broken Mouth Lee's Homestyle at 718 S Los Angeles St. inside of a food hall. To find the best Korean restaurants in every state, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Foods#Food Hall#Downtown Los Angeles#Food Drink#Korean#Yelp North America#Meat Jun#Ktla#Hawaiian#Instagram
NBC Los Angeles

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS LA

Man set on fire in downtown LA

A man was set ablaze in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The attack occurred near a bus stop at about 1 a.m. in the area of Flower Street and Olympic Boulevard. According to Los Angeles police, a female suspect threw a cup at the victim containing an accelerant, and it ignited his clothes. He was taken to a hospital, where at last report he was in stable condition, police said. Burned items could be seen at the bus stop. It's unclear what prompted the attack or whether the victim was homeless. The suspect, described only as a white woman, remains at large.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Disneyland Hotel pays $100,000 to settle bedbug lawsuit

An attorney says the Disneyland Hotel agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a lawsuit from a Los Angeles woman who claimed she was plagued by bedbugs during a two-night stay there.The settlement announced Monday is a "first for the company," according to attorney Brian Virag. Virag, who is with MyBedBugLawyer Inc., represented Ivy Eldridge in the lawsuit.In the lawsuit, Eldridge claimed she was exposed to bedbugs during a two-night stay at the Disneyland Hotel in 2018. She claimed the bedbug bites caused severe rashes over her body, and the infestation forced her to throw away her clothes and personal effects.Virag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in L.A. area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Beau Mann Texted 911 Then Went Missing

STUDIO CITY— Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department and the family of a missing 39-year-old man are requesting the public’s help in locating him. The victim, Beau Mann, vanished after leaving a 7-Eleven in Studio City on November 30, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy