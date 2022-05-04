ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Alabama prison guard Vicky White, escaped inmate Casey White had 'special relationship,' sheriff says

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8pfX_0fSs98SF00

As the search for an Alabama correctional officer and inmate who disappeared together stretched into its sixth day, authorities have revealed the pair had a "special relationship" that extended out of the officer's normal work hours and included special privileges for the inmate.

Authorities say Assistant Director for Corrections Vicky White, 56, and inmate, Casey White, 38, vanished together Friday after leaving a northern Alabama jail. Police also released surveillance video Tuesday with the last known sighting of the pair as they left the facility.

After an investigation that included interviews with other inmates at the Florence, Alabama, jail, police determined Casey White was receiving extra food and other "privileges no one else got" from Vicky White , Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN. He also said "all indications" point to Vicky White willingly helping Casey White escape.

Due to the escape and her apparent part in it, Vicky White was fired, Singleton told local outlet AL.com Wednesday. Vicky White, a 16-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was working her last day Friday after turning in paperwork to retire. He said her termination would bar her from receiving state-funded pension contributions.

She'd also recently sold her home, which sat on a sprawling 4 acres of property. The home sold for $95,500, well below the market value for the area, only 12 days before her disappearance, local ABC affiliate WAAY 31 reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBemG_0fSs98SF00
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department shows Casey White, an inmate at the Lauderdale Co. Detention Facility escaping with the help of Vicky White, the assistant director of Alabama corrections on April 29. 2022. AFP PHOTO HANDOUT / Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

"We have confirmed through independent sources and other means that there was in fact a relationship between Casey White and Vicky White outside of her normal work hours," Singleton said. "Not physical contact, but a relationship of a different nature."

The two individuals are not related. Authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for Vicky White and had initially said she "participated" in the escape. The charges against the officer include permitting or facilitating escape of the inmate.

Singleton also said he'd be "surprised" if the pair were still in Alabama.

Surveillance footage released by authorities Tuesday showed the inmate, who was donning shackles and handcuffs, being escorted by the officer out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center and into her patrol vehicle.

Vicky White was armed when she left the jail with Casey White for what she told colleagues was a mental health evaluation for the inmate at a courthouse Friday morning, but no such evaluation was scheduled for that day, Singleton said.

Instead, surveillance video shows the pair drove directly to a parking lot where her patrol vehicle was found abandoned later that day. The pair wasn't discovered missing until six hours after they left the jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the pair might be traveling in a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge with minor damage on the rear left bumper. They may be armed with various weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, the agency said in a statement .

Vicky White's actions Friday morning were likely not questioned because of her rank at the detention center, the sheriff told CNN.

"Being the boss over the transport, she just informed the booking officer that she was going to carry him to the courthouse and drop him off, which was a flagrant violation of policy," Singleton said. "But I'm sure because it was her boss, the booking officer didn't question it."

Casey White, 38, was serving a 75-year prison sentence for kidnapping and attempted murder charges when he vanished. While in custody, he also confessed to the 2015 killing of a woman, 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, who was stabbed to death in her home. He was set to go to trial for that case next month.

Casey White is believed to be a "serious threat to the corrections officer and the public," Marty Keely, the U.S. marshal for northern Alabama, said, and Singleton called him "an extremely dangerous person."

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to Casey White's capture, and up to $5,000 for information on the location of Vicky White, according to a release from the department .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama prison guard Vicky White, escaped inmate Casey White had 'special relationship,' sheriff says

Comments / 19

Jenn
2d ago

I don't know what Oversight Committee is in charge of of the jail/prison system, but Lauderdale County needs a thorough look. I am willing to bet there is proof of sloppy SOP's for YEARS. Sheriff Singleton should be nervous about now.

Reply
2
Related
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privileges#Special Relationship#The Inmate#Mental Health#Cnn#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

No appeal for Texas death row inmate who murdered Uptown dentist

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - The US Supreme Court on April 18 denied the appeal of Kristopher Love, a Black inmate on Texas death row who claimed that one of the jurors in his trial for murdering a dentist in Uptown Dallas was racially biased.The ruling was 6-3 with the conservatives in the majority. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by her liberal colleagues, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, dissented from the court's order."When racial bias infects a jury in a capital case, it deprives a defendant of his right to an impartial tribunal in a life-or-death context," Sotomayor wrote.The majority of the court...
DALLAS, TX
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Fugitive shot, killed after standoff in Alabama

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect in Prichard Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a wanted fugitive, was featured Monday on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week. The MCSO said Kenneth Lee Sykes was in a trailer on Eastland Road in Prichard. Deputies spent two […]
PRICHARD, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

461K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy