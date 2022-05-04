College football post-spring Top 25: Alabama, not defending champion Georgia, ranked No. 1

Predicting how the next college football season will finish in the immediate aftermath of the previous campaign is going to require adjustments once NFL decisions and transfer portal moves are completed.

With all the Bowl Subdivision schools completing spring practices, it's a good time to reexamine the too-soon Top 25 from January and assess where things stand heading into the 2022 campaign.

Familiar names remain at the top. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma have made at least half of the eight semifinals during the College Football Playoff era.

However, last year was an anomaly as the Crimson Tide was the only team selected. They were joined by SEC counterpart Georgia, which took home the title in its second appearance. Michigan and Cincinnati also crashed the party with the latter exceeding its high expectations and snapping the Group of Five drought.

Will those teams be back in contention? What about newcomers looking to break through?

The answers will be provided this fall. But this season sets up to be the most unpredictable in the last decade. The gap between the top four teams and others is even closer than last year, creating the opportunity for any team to make a run if it can get hot.

Here's the early outlook as we head into the summer months that set the stage for training camp. Ranking in the postseason early Top 25 in parenthesis.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill, Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

1. Alabama (1)

The reasons for having the Crimson Tide here are obvious. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback (Bryce Young)? Check. Best defensive player in the country (Will Anderson)? Check. Incoming impact transfers? Check. So while the losses at wide receiver, running back and offensive line provide some pause about this prediction, Alabama still is the clear choice to hold the top spot coming out of spring. Among the impact newcomers to watch are cornerback Eli Ricks of LSU, Jermaine Burton — the leading wide receiver on Georgia's title team last fall — and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who joins from Georgia Tech after ranking third in all-purpose yards last year.

2. Georgia (3)

Quarterback uncertainty loomed until Stetson Bennett decided to return, causing JT Daniels to transfer and pushing off the battle between backups Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff for another season. Running back should be fine with Kendal Milton and Kenny McIntosh taking over duties. Brock Bowers is a star at tight end and the offensive line looks promising. The losses are huge on defense, especially in the front seven. Watching the NFL draft highlighted that. However, Kirby Smart has plenty of elite recruits waiting to step in to join veterans Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The same script from last year could unfold – an unbeaten regular season and loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.

3. Ohio State (2)

It's hard to envision the Buckeyes not leading the nation in scoring for the second consecutive season with quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba all respectively among the best players at their position. The big challenge will be how the offensive line handles some of the elite defenses on the schedule. That was a significant issue last year. The defense got a shakeup after a disappointing season. Jim Knowles comes in from Oklahoma State to coordinate the unit. J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer look ready to fulfill their potential up front. The back seven needs better play for Ohio State to get back on top of the Big Ten. That should happen, though the conference has plenty of competition, especially in the East division.

4. Oklahoma (5)

Sometimes change is good even during an era of success. Lincoln Riley won 55 games in five seasons, but his departure created an opportunity to fix the culture of a program that was on a downward trajectory. The arrival of former Sooners defensive coordinator Brent Venables might seem like a step back, especially after the program sustained significant losses in the transfer portal. However, Venables brings a needed emphasis on physical play on both sides of the ball that was lacking. Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel will be the starter at quarterback with Caleb Williams joining Riley at Southern California. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby arrives from Mississippi and will rely more on the running game if the offensive line can do its part. On defense, Venables was aggressive in going into the portal to fill needs on the line and secondary. Holdover lineman Jalen Redmond and defensive back Woodi Washington should be among the players in the Big 12. OU didn't see its run of six consecutive conference titles end because of a lack of talent. This is still the favorite in the league.

5. Clemson (4)

The focus will again be on the offense as D.J. Uiagalelei enters his second year as the starting quarterback. Uiagalelei was expected to seamlessly grab the baton from Trevor Lawrence, but he struggled last season and didn’t look great in the team’s spring game. Cade Klubnik enrolled early and could push for playing time if those struggles continue. On the plus side, the defense should be salty with lineman Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry among the standouts in the unit. The early schedule is much easier this season without an opener against Georgia. That could help ease some of the struggles before the start of the significant ACC games come.

6. Utah (7)

There won't be any issues at quarterback from this start of the upcoming season with Cam Rising firmly entrenched as the starter after taking over after three games and leading the team to its first Pac-12 title. Tavion Thomas, who had 21 touchdowns on the ground, and the tight end combination of Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid are poised for big seasons alongside Rising. Defense is a constant for the Utes in the Kyle Whittingham era. Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate fills one significant need at linebacker. The rest of the defense, especially the secondary, needs to raise its level to possibly break the Pac-12's playoff drought, but Utah is the league's best chance.

7. Michigan (8)

There was a time in February where it seemed the Wolverines would need a new coach with Jim Harbaugh's public flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings. With that door closed, Michigan is full steam ahead on trying to follow up on its playoff appearance with another run at the Big Ten title. Cade McNamara was the starter at quarterback but faces competition from J.J. McCarthy. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell went down in the opener and is expected to be healthy and team with Andrel Anthony and Cornelius Johnson to give the offense three quality receivers. There were wholesale losses on defense, including coordinator Mike McDonald. Whether that group can again be one of the best in the country will determine how the season evolves.

8. Texas A&M (5)

Spring didn’t provide an answer for the one lingering concern for the Aggies. How do they get consistent quarterback play that will push them beyond the nine-win plateau that has become this program’s identity? LSU transfer Max Johnson, holdover Haynes King and freshman Connor Wiegman all played in the spring game with varying results. Most of the other spots are full of talented recruits accumulated by Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting success. Still, there remains doubt whether this is the season they can break through and win the SEC West, especially with a trip to Alabama in October.

9. Brigham Young (13)

The Cougars have won 21 games in the past two seasons, return starting quarterback Jaren Hall, who should lead a dynamic offense with California transfer Christopher Brooks filling a need at running back. The defense brings back almost its entire unit and gets back several players lost due to injury. If those pieces come together then it should take a big step forward. Even with the returning production, BYU is not getting a ton of love nationally but this has the makings of team that can deal with a tough schedule (Baylor, Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas) and make a run for the playoff or New Year’s Six game if they avoid major injuries.

10. North Carolina State (Not ranked)

It’s fair to include the Wolfpack among the title contenders in the ACC and maybe have expectations for something bigger if everything jells together. They’re full of experience with the most returning starters in the conference. The defense returns almost its entire starting lineup after finishing in the top 20 in scoring and pass efficiency. There’s one first-team all-conference choice on each level. The offense looks in good hands with Devin Leary is coming off a season where he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns. A running back needs to step forward and the running game overall needs improvement to fulfill the high expectations.

11. Iowa (10)

Let me know if you've heard this before. The Hawkeyes will go as far as its quarterback play will take them. That's because no program may before more frustratingly consistent than Iowa. The defense again looks like one of the best in the Big Ten. Defensive back Riley Moss and linebacker Jack Campbell will be two of the leaders. The offense, however, has to get out of the bottom half of the conference to go beyond just being very good team and that starts with Spencer Petras. A starter for the past two seasons, Petras hasn't been able to generate enough consistent big plays in the passing game to get the Hawkeyes past their difficult opponents. He'll have the benefit of tight end Sean LaPorta and a strong offensive line. Now he has to deliver.

12. Baylor (14)

Spring practice solved the biggest question looming over the team. Blake Shapen won the quarterback job, prompting the transfer of Gerry Bohanon, who was the starter for most of last season. Shapen isn't the runner that Bohanon is, but his passing ability should open up the offense. With most of the offensive line returning, the focus will be sorting out significant departures at running back and receiver. The defense lost two stars in Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard - both high NFL draft picks - but there's lots of talent returning, especially up front to make this another good group. Don't be surprised if their back in the Big 12 championship game.

13. Notre Dame (9)

Marcus Freeman steps into the shoes of Brian Kelly after the coach departed for LSU. Kelly's tenure ended awkwardly, however don't forget he won 54 games during his past five seasons with two playoff appearances. Asking Freeman to replicate that success is difficult even though the high expectations in South Bend remain. Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne are competing for the quarterback job and the winner will have the pressure of carrying the offense with some questions in the run game. Tight end Michael Mayer is one of the best players at his position. He should be a comfort blanket in the passing game. The defense has the makings of a good group up front. Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph should help a secondary that was shaky at times.

14. Oregon (18)

It's a rare season when the Ducks aren't the favorites in the Pac-12 and perhaps that chip on their shoulder will help them make a playoff run. Mario Cristobal departed to take the Miami job, leading to the arrival of Georgia assistant Dan Lanning. Lanning's acumen on defense was illustrated with the Bulldogs during his tenure. There's some quality returners to work with, led by linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, that should make Oregon more stingy this fall. Oregon's quarterback opening will be decided by competition between Auburn transfer Bo Nix and heralded redshirt freshman Ty Thompson. Whomever wins the job will be blessed with a talented offensive line that should lead provide the foundation for a strong running attack.

15. Wisconsin (11)

The Badgers again start the season as the favorites in the Big Ten West, though that hasn't counted for much in three of the past four seasons. That can change this year with Graham Mertz back for his third year as the starting quarterback. He will be elevated by dynamic running back Braelon Allen, who totaled 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman. There were big losses on the defense, though a big drop off isn't expected after reinforcements arrive from the portal. A tough conference schedule awaits with road games against Ohio State and Michigan State on the docket. Still, expect Wisconsin in the mix again.

16. Oklahoma State (12)

After literally being inches away from winning the Big 12 title, the Cowboys should again be in the mix with Spencer Sanders back for his fourth years as the starting quarterback. Brennan Presley is poised to be the team's top receiving option, while some uncertainty still needs to be resolved at running back. The defense brought in Derek Mason to replace Knowles and lost and several veteran playmakers that made it the top unit in the conference. Collin Oliver and Brock Martin are two big pieces up front, but the back seven has some major holes to fill.

17. Wake Forest (15)

After averaging 41 points per game last season, scoring again won’t be an issue for the Demon Deacons this fall. Sam Hartman returns after throwing for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns. Fifteen of those scores when to A.T. Perry, who leads a receiving corps that is bolstered by Donavon Greene’s return after missing all of 2021 due to injury. Improvement along the offensive line will be critical to going further after reaching the ACC title game. The defense also has work to do. It allowed 58, 48 and 45 points in the team’s three losses. The biggest area of concern is the front seven as the unit was near the bottom in the country in rushing defense. Two important contributors will be defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd, who had eight sacks and 16½ tackles for loss, and linebacker Ryan Smenda, Jr.

18. Michigan State (17)

The good news for the Spartans defense is that most of its starters are returning. The bad news is that the group ranked last in passing yards allowed (324.8) and 111th in total defense (441.9). Like last year, coach Mel Tucker was aggressive in the transfer portal to address his team's needs. Tucker was able to guide the team to 11 wins despite the poor defensive number, so with significant improvement on that side of the ball there might be more to squeeze out of this team. The offense will looking for quarterback Payton Thorne to take more of the load in his second season as starter. Jayden Reed could contend for national honors at receiver and Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger should step in to fill the void of Kenneth Walker III at running back.

19. Houston (16)

The American Athletic broke though and made the playoff last year. Why not again this season? That’s what the Cougars will be asking with quarterback Clayton Tune and standout receiver Nathan Dell part of what should be the best offense in the conference. The big negative this spring was the knee injury to running back Alton McCaskill, who ran for 16 touchdowns during his freshman season. McCaskill is likely to miss significant time, putting much of the load on Ta'Zhawn Henry. Houston was the league’s top defense. Three players were taken among the first four rounds of the NFL draft, but there enough left to have a group good enough to be part an unbeaten season.

20. Penn State (20)

An 11-11 record in the past two seasons has killed much of the momentum James Franklin had generated with the Nittany Lions. Too many losses in close games, mostly due to an inconsistent running game, has created an urgency to turn things around. The return of Sean Clifford brings good in the way of veteran guidance at quarterback, but he is also limits how dynamic the offense can be. Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith provide two quality wide receivers who need to get the ball more often. There has to be better play on the offensive line to bring more balance. The defense took several hits at all three levels. New coordinator Manny Diaz will have the benefit of lineman PJ Mustipher and defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and Ji'Ayir Brown to build with.

21. Arkansas (19)

Sam Pittman's success should not longer be a surprise. The Razorbacks have gone from a program that had won one conference game during the previous three years to winning seven in Pittman's first two seasons. KJ Jefferson will again be the focal point of the offense after leading the team in running and passing. He will be working behind a mostly veteran offensive line that powered the No. 7 rushing attack in the country. The secondary will again be the backbone of the defense with Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher leading the way. Better play against the run is critical to better the nine wins from last year.

22. Pittsburgh (NR)

Everything seemed solid for the Panthers to be among the favorites as they tried to as ACC champions. Yes, longtime starting quarterback Kenny Pickett departs, but Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis arrives and should step in nicely. However, the status of the team's top receiver - Jordan Addison - is now in doubt with him entering the transfer portal and reports of an imminent move to USC. Losing last year's Biletnikoff Award would hurt significantly. Still, though there is enough talent on both lines of scrimmage to make another run this fall. There margin of error will just be different if Addison isn't available.

23. Kentucky (24)

Mark Stoops just quietly wins at one of the toughest places to succeed in the Southeastern Conference. This year will be different because the Wildcats have greater expectations. Much of the optimism starts with the return of quarterback Will Levis, who threw for 24 touchdowns and ran for another nine scores. Christopher Rodriguez was all-conference performer at running back, but there's losses at offensive line and receiver that are concerns. Stoops has produced strong defenses throughout his tenure. There were some big hits on the defensive line and secondary, but expect the group to again be one of the SEC's better units.

24. UCLA (22)

Chip Kelly's slow build of the Bruins hasn't produced dramatic results each year but he has the program in contention to make a run for the Pac-12 title. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed on the NFL and will be one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Running back Zach Charbonnet gives the offense balance. The biggest upgrades are needed on defense, especially in the secondary where UCLA struggled in its four losses. The transfer portal addressed some of the needs. There's still uncertainty how it will shake out in the fall.

25. Tennessee (NR)

It was quite a debut season for Josh Heupel after a late takeover at Tennessee and a boatload of losses in the transfer portal. He found a quarterback in Hendon Hooker from Virginia Tech to lead his prolific offense and took the Volunteers to a surprise bowl berth. This year should continue the program's ascent. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman should again rack up big numbers. The offensive line has most of its starting group back, but must improve in pass protection. Scoring won't be the problem. It's the defense that needs to get better after allowing 421.7 yards per game. The biggest challenge is getting better play from the secondary that was near the bottom of all schools in the Bowl Subdivision.

