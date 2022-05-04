ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorheesville, NY

SPOTTED: Voorheesville boys rout Catholic Central; go to 8-0 in Colonial Council

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
VOORHEESVILLE — The Blackbirds moved to 8-0 with a 17-0 win over Catholic Central in a Colonial Council matchup on Tuesday, May 3.

Sean Bruno had four goals and four assists while Bryce Jones had three goals and two assists and Jack Barringer had three goals and an assist. Joe Tomlin had four assists and Dylan Shillinglaw and Ryan Horn had a goal and an assist each.

Andy Feck had four saves for Voorheesville.

Voorheesville will travel to Greenwich on Thursday, May 5 and host Stillwater/Mechanicville on Friday, May 6.

