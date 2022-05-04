The Mysterious Origin Of Barbecue-Flavored Potato Chips

Given the wild ingredients that "Chopped" contestants have to incorporate, it may seem like the judges wouldn't notice if a chef went a bit lighter with salt and other seasonings. However, the reason salt is such a critical addition to any dish is the role it serves. As Fine Cooking explains, salt is essentially a flavor enhancer and will amplify all the other flavors you've cultivated in your dish. It can also balance out issues with particular ingredients, taming the flavor notes in a dish that may be erring on the side of overly bitter or sweet. And, if you use kosher salt like "Chopped" judge Geoffrey Zakarian recommends, it often impacts the texture of your dish as well, adding a bit of crunch, per The Spruce Eats.
