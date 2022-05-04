ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislation bans sale of crib bumpers in the U.S.

By Chelsea Simeon
(WKBN) – New legislation will make it illegal to sell padded crib bumpers – which medical experts say have caused the death of infants .

The bipartisan legislation, introduced by U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), passed Congress Tuesday night and is now headed to the White House to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The “Safe Cribs Act” also bans inclined sleeper products and would make it unlawful nationwide to manufacture and import crib bumpers, which remain sold by retailers despite current recommendations advising parents to keep cribs bare to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

Ohio Supreme Court: Mahoning County shouldn’t have tried defendant as adult for juvenile crimes

The senators’ legislation would direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to enforce a ban on padded crib bumpers nationwide.

The use of padded crib bumpers poses an unnecessary threat to the health and safety of infants everywhere, there is no reason the sale of these items should continue,” said Portman. “I am pleased that this legislation is finally heading to the president’s desk. I urge him to sign it into law quickly so that we may immediately begin protecting infants from the unnecessary and unacceptable risk of these products.”

The legislation has been endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Kids in Danger, Consumer Federation of America and Breathable Baby, according to a news release from Portman’s office.

The release cites a 2020 survey by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health that found that many parents believe crib bumpers are safe and believe that they would have been removed from the market if they were unsafe.

Ohio banned the sale of these products in 2017, with minor exceptions – as did Maryland in 2013. In 2011, the City of Chicago became the first city to ban the sale of crib bumpers, according to the release.

