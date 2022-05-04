ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss USA visits local elementary school to promote Smile Train

By Lorie Barber
 3 days ago

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman known nationally for her smile is hoping to encourage exactly that at a local school.

Miss USA Elle Smith visited Liberty’s Blott Guy Elementary on Wednesday.

She’s traveling the country raising awareness for Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates.

Smith talked to the kids about volunteering, the power of confidence and advocating for kindness.

“So schools are an important part of Smile Train. Since 1999, over $1 million has been raised between the partnership with schools and Smile Train. So we are trying to continue that and educate children about the mission and also show some love for some teachers. My mom was a teacher and so I know the integral role that they play in our society and in children’s lives. So we want to show some love for them,” Smith said.

Smith is from Ohio, growing up in Springfield, near Dayton.

