LEAD — The final design of the Lead Skatepark has been completed, and crews plan to start construction June 12. On Thursday stakeholders and future users met with designer Richie Conklin of Evergreen Skateparks, a company that specializes in building skateparks and has projects around the world, to approve the final design for a $345,000 park. Earlier this week, city crews started taking out a tennis court and the horseshoe pits near the Rod & Gun Club by Washington Street, to prepare the site for construction.

LEAD, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO