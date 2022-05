Neptune Energy has cut its emissions by more than 11,000 tons of CO2 per year through a new renewable power deal for its German assets. — Independent global E&P company, Neptune Energy, has made further moves towards reducing carbon emissions from its operated assets. In its latest deal, Neptune secured new renewable electricity supplies for its operated assets in Germany, reducing emissions by more than 11,000 tons of CO2 per year, a 40 percent reduction in the company’s scope two emissions in the country.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO