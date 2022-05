Looking for a day trip near Toronto? These spectacular red hills are just under an hour from the city, and you can finally visit them again this season. Featuring 91 scenic acres, the Badlands are one of the most visited natural heritage landmarks in southern Ontario. The red hills were formed when the topsoil eroded away due to farming practices, exposing the Queenston shale beneath. Weather conditions then created the "unique ridge and gully landscape" that you see today.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 HOURS AGO