The ongoing battle between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies has been hard-fought and very tight in the first two games. Both games have been decided by very fine margins in the clutch, and the series has seen tough, uncompromising basketball played by both sides. Draymond Green was ejected in Game 1 after a hard foul on Brandon Clarke, and Dillon Brooks was ejected for a similar play on Gary Payton II in Game 2.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO