ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

What disease does Randy Jackson have?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FAMED media personality Randy Jackson made a one-time-only return to television.

When Randy appeared alongside Katy Perry, Paula Abdul, and the other American Idol alumni for the anniversary episode, fans grew concerned over his noticeable weight loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LdvX_0fSrv46n00
Randy Jackson's rapid weight loss sparked worry among American Idol viewers

What disease does Randy Jackson have?

On May 2, 2022, former American Idol judge Randy Jackson stopped by the show to celebrate the program's anniversary.

On Monday night's commemorative special, several former judges and contestants joined the current roster to pay tribute to Idol.

While viewing the episode, a number of fans took to social media as they noticed Randy's thinner appearance.

On Twitter, one fan said: "Randy Jackson on American Idol Reunion looks so different… is he okay? #AmericanIdol."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kH1t5_0fSrv46n00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BcrJ_0fSrv46n00

A second tweeted: "Randy Jackson looks too skinny. Paula looks the same. I miss the good old days."

"Randy Jackson got skinny omg," commented another viewer.

Another spectator tweeted: "I’m sorry but Randy Jackson does not look like he’s in good health."

Randy's thinner presence is attributed to his diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes.

The popular musician was diagnosed with the disease sometime in 2002.

In 2003, the music producer underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to keep his health on track.

Randy detailed his struggles with Type 2 Diabetes in his 2008 self-help book, Body With Soul.

The former Idol judge wrote: "It's a curse to be saddled with a disease that's life-threatening and that you can't completely get rid of, though you can certainly manage it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JK5Vq_0fSrv46n00
Randy's skinnier frame prompted Idol spectators to speak out, they noticed he's come a long way from when he was initially a part of the series Credit: Getty

"But it's a blessing to get that huge wake-up call."

He further wrote: "After that day in the ER, when my doctor burst the bubble I'd been living in, I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

"Right then and there, I began my journey toward better health."

What did Randy say about his health and weight loss journey?

The American Idol 20-year anniversary is not the first time Randy faced public concerns about his health.

During a January 2021 interview on The Today Show, he discussed his battle with diabetes and his dieting methods.

He told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: "I started on this health regimen many years ago while I was on Idol. I think it was the second season."

"Lost a ton of weight, started gaining it back, then went on my own journey to try and discover 'How do I keep it off? What do I do?'"

Randy shared with the hosts that his dieting regimen "has been a long time coming."

His explanation on The Today Show echoed similar sentiments he expressed in Body With Soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DviEi_0fSrv46n00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGePD_0fSrv46n00

The producer wrote: "Diets, liquid fasts, weight-loss medications, you name it, and none of them ever worked for long."

"But when I wound up in the hospital, I had to face up to why all those methods failed."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Randy Jackson Reveals One of His ‘Favorite Memories’ From Early Days on Show

Following the news that he will be returning to “American Idol” for a 20th season reunion, Randy Jackson is opening up about one of his favorite memories from the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Randy Jackson revealed one of his favorite memories on “American Idol” is when Kelly Clarkson won the very first season. “Because that’s when I realized that the show was really going to work,” Jackson explained. “I mean, it was meager beginnings, y’all. We started from the bottom, now we’re here.”
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Original Judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul Unite With New Judges in Epic Reunion Episode Photo

“American Idol” judges of the past and present reunited last night in an epic photo for the show’s 20th-anniversary reunion. Back in 2002, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul were the faces of the franchise during its first season. Jackson and Abdul would go onto to judge eight seasons, while Cowell would leave after Season 9. “American Idol” has seen its fair share of new judges since then, but the most recent batch includes Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryan.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

American Idol’s Randy Jackson owes $540K in unpaid taxes as fans alarmed by his ‘frail frame’ & huge weight loss at show

RANDY Jackson owes $540K in unpaid taxes all as fans were alarmed by his frail frame and major weight loss at the American Idol anniversary show. A clerk at the Los Angeles County Recorder's office exclusively confirmed to The Sun that the former American Idol judge has an outstanding federal tax lien of $540,038 that was filed in California in 2016.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Randy Jackson
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Paula Abdul
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Mental Health Struggle: Report

Multiple sources have confirmed that country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd died by suicide on Saturday after personal struggles. The singer had long been an advocate for mental health awareness. She had spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression, saying that she used to lock herself in her room and away from family.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#American Idol Reunion#Americanidol
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus + Estranged Wife Tish Issue Statement About Divorce: ‘We Will Always Be Family’

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of nearly thirty years, Tish Cyrus, have issued a statement after the news that she has filed for divorce — again. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," they tell People in a joint statement through a representative. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Michelle Pfeiffer says she’d ‘never want to risk’ damaging her marriage by starring in David E Kelly’s shows

Michelle Pfeiffer has opened up about her married life with TV writer David E Kelly and how she keeps their relationship “sacred”.The actor has been married to the Big Little Lies writer since 1993 and the couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year. While promoting her new series The First Lady – a retelling of American leadership through the lens of the women of the White House – Pfeiffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not she’d consider starring in one of his shows. “I would,” she started, before backtracking. “But I never want to...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy