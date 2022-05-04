ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I just want it all over’ – Tommy Fury admits Jake Paul fight has become ‘BANE’ of his life as he calls to ‘get it on’

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TOMMY FURY admits Jake Paul has become the BANE of his life - and just wants to settle their score once and for all.

The pair of celebrity boxing stars were set to meet in a grudge match in December but Fury had to painfully pull out with a broken rib.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wBlS_0fSrv1Sc00
Tommy Fury is ready to fight Jake Paul Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GWUl_0fSrv1Sc00
Jake Paul has become the 'bane' of Tommy Fury's life Credit: Getty Images - Getty

It has kept their feud very much alive with fighting words still being traded opposed to punches in the ring.

But after Fury, 22, returned with a win on an historic night for British boxing, he called on Paul, 25, to reschedule their mega-fight.

He told SunSport: "Jake Paul - it’s become the bane of my life. I just want it all over.

"Wherever I go people ask me the same question, 'When are you fighting Jake Paul'”

"And honestly this is not my fault - I’m ready to go, I’m ready to do it, it should have been done in December and everyone is still talking about it but my career is as a boxer - I’m not here to fight Youtubers.

"The only reason we are still entertaining this is because it is a huge fight and it needs to be done because so many people are talking about.

"I’m tired of talking about it and just want it to be done. Let’s get it on."

Unbeaten Paul recently announced he will return on August 13 for his sixth professional bout.

And he told Fury to go out and record a win on his brother Tyson's undercard to help build some hype again.

The 2019 Love Island star did exactly that, beating Polish light-heavyweight Daniel Bocianski, 27, over six rounds.

It came in front of a British record 94,000 fans, who later saw Tyson, 33, knock out Dillian Whyte, 34.

Fury is now kicking back on holiday with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, 22, but is prepared to talk business ahead of his next fight.

He said: "The fight is over, the hard work is done so I can just relax.

"Boxing is very unpredictable, you could be training for ages, fights get cancelled or they creep up on you - we have an idea of what might happen next but we’ll have to wait and see.

"My team - Frank Warren, BT Sport and my dad - we’ll make some phone calls. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEzgG_0fSrv1Sc00
Molly-Mae Hague pictured with Tommy Fury Credit: Instagram

itoo
3d ago

if your going to fight Jake Paul make it worth my time.dont go in the ring and dance around.and slap each other.i can go to a strip club and see that.i want to see a real fight.

