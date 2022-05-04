Pink Tie Ball: Fundraising Fun for Komen Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The children’s animated series PAW Patrol first aired in 2013 and has been quite popular and has been popular with little ones ever since!. Each episode centers around six rescue pups who team up to protect the community. Each dog has a special skill, gadget and vehicle that help them ultimately save the day. “Ryder” is the human kid and high tech leader of the pack, “Marshall,” “Chase,” “Skye,” “Rocky,” “Rubble” and “Zuma.” The pups are always up for the challenge and “no job is too big, no pup is too small.”
Comments / 0