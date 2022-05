Voters in Tuesday’s Columbia Falls school board election have chosen to bring back an incumbent trustee, and bring on a newcomer to the board who has deep community ties. Heather Mumby was re-elected to the board with 1,145 votes, the second-highest total of any of the six candidates on the ballot. Mumby, 49, is a Flathead High School graduate who works as the business manager and district clerk for the Cayuse Prairie School and has a son attending Glacier Gateway Elementary School.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO