Albany, GA

APD searching for aggravated assault suspect

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for an aggravated assault suspect. Isiah Thomas Gilyard, 35, is wanted for aggravated assault, robbery (sudden snatching) and criminal...

www.walb.com

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Albany search warrant leads to 4 arrested on drug, firearm charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four men were arrested after a search warrant on the 700 block of Gilbert Lane Tuesday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). During the search, officers found four firearms, a felony amount of marijuana and approximately $2,800 in cash. APD said the arrests are connected...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD looking for person of interest in shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are asking for the community’s help in finding an aggravated assault person of interest. The Albany Police Department (APD) Criminal Investigation Bureau is looking for a man in the photos posted on their Facebook page. APD said the person of interest was involved in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified, man arrested in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an Albany storage unit, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). On Thursday, shortly after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Camp Lane. When police arrived, a woman, later identified as 39-year-old Sheena...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty PD looking for missing juvenile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Russell Gomez, 14, was last seen early Friday morning on Newcomb Road. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts. Police said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
News4Jax.com

‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children. The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Person
Isiah Thomas
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Georgia coroner makes gruesome discovery: His slain parents and son

The victims of a triple homicide in Georgia were the parents and son of the local coroner who made the gruesome discovery at a gun range his family owned, the official said Monday. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son on Friday when he went looking...
#Apd#Police#Violent Crime
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Lake City teenager missing, endangered

Lake City, Fla. — Lake City police need your help finding Alydia Jamiya Hawkins, 16. She was last seen in the area of SW Grandview Street. She was wearing a gray sweater, black Puma slides, and brown pajama pants with woodchucks on them. She’s 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
First Coast News

Parents of 2-month-old found in Jacksonville charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a 2-month-old baby, who was reported missing out of Fort Pierce earlier this week and later found safe in Jacksonville, have been charged with murder. This stems from the alleged abuse of another child not related to the missing person’s case, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Red Eagle Work Center in...
MONTGOMERY, AL

