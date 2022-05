The Bruins fell to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night at PNC Arena despite Carolina playing the majority of Game 2 with its third-string goaltender. Antti Raanta exited the contest just less than eight minutes into the first period following a collision with David Pastrnak. With the Bruins on a power play, Pastrnak tried to track down a stretch pass that ultimately reached the Hurricanes netminder first. Boston’s winger wasn’t able to completely stop short, as he tripped over Raanta’s pads and caught the goalie up high with his right hand as he fell to the ice.

