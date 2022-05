The Golden State Warriors are set to be without a pair of key players for the next stretch of playoff games against the Memphis Grizzlies and potentially beyond. On Thursday, the Warriors provided injury updates for Andre Iguodala (neck) and Gary Payton II (elbow). After missing the last three postseason games due to a disc injury in his neck, Iguodala will be re-evaluated in one week. According to the Warriors update, Iguodala is making “good progress.”

