Save Room - Organization Puzzle has turned the grid-based inventory system largely popularized by Resident Evil 4 into an entire game, and it's only $2 on Steam. Resident Evil 4 wasn't the first or only game to challenge players with careful inventory management in this style, but it's become a touchstone for the approach and it was clearly a major influence on Save Room. The eggs and multi-colored healing herbs are a dead ringer for the Leon Kennedy-led suitcase shuffling sim, and the rules of the game will feel familiar to fans of Resident Evil, to say nothing of several survival shooters and even some older RPGs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO