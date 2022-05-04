ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Let your lawn grow unruly during ‘No Mow May’

By Melissa Barclay
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you notice that your neighbor’s lawn is looking unusually shabby in the month of May, there’s a reason for that. The ‘No Mow May’ initiative started in Appleton a few years back and now the movement has spread to...

wtmj.com

Comments / 4

Related
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appleton, WI
Lifestyle
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Yard Plants That Will Repel All Types Of Unwanted Bugs

If your yard is a hotspot for insects that are a nuisance, there are some plants that you can put out that will help you get rid of them. I don't know about you, but during the summer, my yard becomes infested with insects from mosquitos to ants and ticks to spiders. No one really wants those bugs living in your yard and ruining your fun outside. Sure, you can go out and buy bug spray for your lawn, but that can get pretty expensive after a while. So what can you do to get rid of these uninvited guests with minimal cost and effort?
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawn Mowing#Lawns#The Zoological Society
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Urban Milwaukee

Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Does Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels actually live outside Wisconsin?. Records show that Tim and his wife Barbara Michels have owned a home in Connecticut since 2017, as reported by Wisconsin Right Now (WRN). “The couple first purchased a home in exclusive Greenwich, a bedroom community for celebrities and millionaires...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Should Milwaukee Remove A Second Freeway?

It’s official. The city, county and state are jointly studying whether to remove a second freeway spur in Milwaukee. A new study, expected to take 18 months, will explore the feasibility of reconfiguring or removing Wisconsin Highway 175 (STH-175) between W. Wisconsin Ave. and W. Lisbon Ave. The 1.5-mile spur originally opened in 1962, planned as part of a largely-unbuilt network of freeway loops that would encircle Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy