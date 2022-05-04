ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook ‘experience GLOBAL problems’ as users complain app is down

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FACEBOOK users across the world were reporting issues with the app and website earlier on Wednesday.

Reports have now dropped off and Facebook has confirmed that "everything is OK".

Facebook is experiencing issues, according to frustrated users

Downdector was flooded with thousands of claims of problems.

Reports of issues came from several countries including the US, Mexico, UK, and Italy.

Users seemed particularly concerned with the Facebook Search feature.

A Facebook spokesperson told us that they checked with the engineering team and everything seemed to be working at present.

It is possible for social media users to report issues with an app when they're actually experiencing issues with their own device.

Downdetector suggested the main issue was with the Facebook website not working.

Many users complained on Twitter.

One person simply tweeted: "Facebook down again."

Another said: "Facebook search down rip".

And one frustrated user asked: "FACEBOOK DOWN???"

Reports of problems in the US appeared to start around 12pm ET.

Users took to social media to post screenshots of the error messages they'd received on the Facebook app and website.

Downdetector is no longer reporting problems at Facebook.

