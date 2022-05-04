ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom Leah Messer reveals MARRIAGE plans with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley in sneak peek clip as fans think she’s pregnant

By Courtney Ciandella
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom Leah Messer has addressed her plans with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley in a preview for next week's season finale.

The couple has also sparked rumors they're expecting their first child together after less than a year of dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYWGl_0fSrpz6r00
Leah Messer addresses whether she wants to marry her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley in a sneak peek of the season finale Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5LKf_0fSrpz6r00
Leah and her 25-year-old beau have been dating for less than a year Credit: MTV

Leah expresses her feelings about tying the knot with Jaylan in an upcoming episode.

In a teaser for the episode, the 25-year-old US Army cyber officer bluntly asked his girlfriend her thoughts on getting married.

The camera then pans to Leah's shocked expression on her face, cutting away before revealing her response.

The pair recently ignited chatter that they secretly wed in a beach ceremony after sharing photos and videos of them kissing on the sand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AD2tW_0fSrpz6r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XBDB_0fSrpz6r00

Fans speculated that they exchanged vows given their formal attire - Jaylan sported gray pants, a white shirt, and a white blazer, while Leah donned a white dress.

The two cuddled while sitting on the jetty together as the sun sets.

Jaylan also posted a closer view of the couple from their beach photoshoot and tagged their location as Malibu, California.

The idea is not far-fetched for the lovebirds, who've celebrated several milestone moments together in recent weeks.

They adopted an adorable new puppy into their family last month, sharing photos of the adopted canine on social media.

The military veteran also purchased a home for the couple and Leah's three daughters.

Leah is mom to 12-year-old twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with her ex Corey Simms, and nine-year-old daughter Adalyn, with her ex Jeremy Calvert.

BIG MOVE

Earlier this week, the TV star shared a glimpse at the massive backyard in their new $500k abode, surrounded by a white fence and large trees.

The TV personality announced to her fans on Instagram in April that she moved into a massive West Virginia home with her boyfriend of seven months, Jaylan.

The Kanawha County Clerk's Office exclusively confirmed to The Sun that Jaylan bought the house for Leah on March 31.

According to The Ashley Reality Roundup, Jaylan's new 6,000-square foot pad cost him just under $499,900.

The brick exterior home contains five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a massive basement.

The new home features a basement family room, a game room, and even a sauna.

Other home features include a large outdoor deck, laundry room, and a two-car attached garage.

The Charleston property sits on .37 acres of land and has enough space for each of her girls to have their own room.

The house also contains high ceilings and smooth wood floors.

The move comes amid rumors that Leah is pregnant with her fourth child.

PREGNANCY RUMORS

Eagle-eyed followers have been convinced the 30-year-old is expanding her family with Jaylan after claiming to have spotted a baby bump in photos.

Leah attempted to shut down the speculation in a lengthy video with her beau, where they touched on various personal subjects, including rumors of a pregnancy.

“I’m not 30 and pregnant,” Leah said, a tongue-in-cheek reference to her 16 and Pregnant past.

“I ain’t mad at that. I appreciate the thickness,” Jaylan added.

However, other fans claimed that Leah dropped clues that she was pregnant during the interview.

After Jaylan asked the Teen Mom 2 star her thoughts on now being 30, Leah sighed and rubbed her stomach saying, "How does it feel…?" as she reflected on the question.

BABY #4?

Jaylan then said he believes 2022 will be her best year yet, as the reality star once again stroked her stomach and replied, "I feel it. I feel it."

Fans were quick to react as one wrote, "The way she touched her stomach when he said this is going to be the best year yet."

Another added: "The 'I feel it' with her hand on her stomach…"

This is not the first time Leah has hit back at pregnancy claims, as earlier this year, she sat down with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout for a virtual interview.

Leah laughed off the pregnancy rumors, saying: "Listen, there's only so many times you can say that somebody's pregnant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DviEi_0fSrpz6r00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGePD_0fSrpz6r00

She then joked that Jaylan told her to "ignore" the comments pointing out a potential baby bump as she countered with a smile.

"No, I want to let them know; I was bloated last week. That was not okay!" she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307dHg_0fSrpz6r00
The couple recently adopted a puppy together Credit: Instagram / Jaylan Mobley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UmmV_0fSrpz6r00
Jaylan also purchased a house for the pair and Leah's three daughters Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCC9S_0fSrpz6r00
Leah is also rumored to be expecting the pair's first child together Credit: Instagram/Leah Messer

