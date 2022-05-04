2022 Youth Hunter Education Skills State Champions Decided

Next school year will see some changes in leadership for Elkin High School and Middle School. The Elkin City Schools Board of Education has announced congratulations are in order for Joel Hoyle, principal of Elkin High School, who will be retiring effective June 30. Hoyle is a veteran educator who began his career as an agriculture teacher at North Lenoir High School in Kinston in the fall of 1989. In March of 1994, he moved to Wayne Community College in Goldsboro where he was an instructor and coordinator of the Poultry/Livestock Technology program. In fall of 1997, he began teaching agriculture at Crest High School in Shelby where he grew up and graduated. In 2002, he moved into the position of assistant principal at Crest High and stayed there until 2012 when he accepted the principal’s position at Elkin High School.

