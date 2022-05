NORTH WASHINGTON, Maine — Maine wardens say a man from Perry drowned Tuesday when the boat he was working in overturned on a small remote pond in Downeast Maine. Wardens say Lindon Rockwell, 75, was tending baitfish traps on East Pike Brook Pond at about 1:20 p.m. When he leaned over to check one of his traps, wardens said the 12-foot aluminum boat he was in overturned, throwing him into the water. He was not wearing a lifejacket.

PERRY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO