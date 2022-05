3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade students at Oakdale Elementary got a chance to be exposed to the arts, thanks to a few volunteers from the community. Have you ever heard of an instrument fair? The purpose of an instrument fair was to enlighten students on the joys of learning and playing a band instrument. The goal of this particular instrument fair was to educate the students on the instrument's style, features, and sound.

