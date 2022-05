Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN | Illustrations by Leanza Abucayan. If the thought of retiring your comfortable sweats and choosing a new outfit to leave the house in each morning is an intimidating prospect, you're in good company. For the better part of the pandemic, I've lived in a pair of stretchy, soft wool trousers in the cooler months, switching allegiance in summer to a white linen dress that my brother-in-law dubbed "the ghost dress" (likening its so flowy, so oversized shape to that of a large bedsheet with a hole cut out for my head).

