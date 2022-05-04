Palm Beach County swears in Sarah Mooney as new chief of school police

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — During the second of its kind community meeting with the Boynton Beach Police Department, interim chief Vanessa Snow addressed the big concerns head-on, including thedeath of Stanley Davis III. "It stinks that it is taking longer than anticipated but it is still within the statutory...
GREENACRES, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Greenacres Tuesday. The juvenile victim walked outside of a home in the 500 block of Fleming Ave. just after 10 a.m. when a passing car fired at him, according to Palm Beach County deputies. The man died on...
For the week of April 25 to May 1, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and eateries:. More restaurant inspections:Miller's Ale House in Boca closed for one day following check. Temporarily closed:Delray eatery fails check, makes corrections, reopens the next day. Stoner's Pizza Joint, 146 NW 20th...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
A man has been arrested and a large amount of guns and drugs were seized as part of a gang investigation in Broward County, authorities said. Brett Valley, 24, was arrested Wednesday on several charges including armed trafficking of oxycodone and the sale, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver who was hospitalized Tuesday after his Jeep was struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood has died.
It happened near North Dixie Highway and Garfield Street.
Brightline said at the time of the crash, the gates were down but the individual drove around them.
On Monday, 27-year-old Jacob Bresnahan was killed after his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.
Brightline said the gates were down signaling an oncoming train and Breshnahan drove around them.
The higher speed rail carrier said it’s important for drivers to remember not to drive around gates in the down position, never...
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Kimberly Ann Kilpatrick, a former Port Orange Police Department (POPD) captain, on charges of grand theft and exploitation of a disabled adult, according to a news release. The FDLE said the case began after the Daytona...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office identified the body of the man who was mistaken as a manatee in a Port St. Lucie canal, prompting a death investigation. Daniel Pastor's body was found in a canal behind a home on NE Salida Circle in...
Family members and police are searching for a killer behind a shocking execution-style killing at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store that was caught on camera. The crime happened inside Tony’s Market, a convenience store near Sunrise Boulevard and Interstate 95 back on March 13. Surveillance footage from the store...
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The owner of Ted Conner Landscaping in Pompano Beach said the crime happened fast. It only took one minute for a thief to crawl under a car and saw off its catalytic converter, a round canister that connects two pieces of piping in the exhaust.
