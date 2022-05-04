Palm Beach County swears in Sarah Mooney as new chief of school police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver who was hospitalized Tuesday after his Jeep was struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood has died. It happened near North Dixie Highway and Garfield Street. Brightline said at the time of the crash, the gates were down but the individual drove around them. On Monday, 27-year-old Jacob Bresnahan was killed after his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach. Brightline said the gates were down signaling an oncoming train and Breshnahan drove around them. The higher speed rail carrier said it’s important for drivers to remember not to drive around gates in the down position, never...

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO