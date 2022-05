SAN JOSE — A woman who pretended to have cancer and raised more than $100,000 in donations was sentenced by a Northern California federal court to five years in prison, prosecutors said.Amanda Christine Riley raised $105,513 from at least 349 people after claiming on social media and her blog that she was fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a statement Tuesday.Riley pleaded guilty last year to one count of wire fraud for taking donations from people over a seven-year period to help her pay for cancer treatments she never needed nor...

