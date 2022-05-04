Travel Chaos Returns as Alaska Airlines Blames ... the Calendar?

James Hugh Bailey (Jimmer) was born to Herbert and Betty Bailey on April 10, 1955 in Shelton, Washington. He died at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 67 after a short struggle of four years with lung cancer. Early in life, he worked for Tires Inc. in Chehalis, Washington. Then he worked for Jester Boats in Rochester, Washington building new ski boats. He also owned Versacraft Boats in Centralia, Washington. He was also a part owner of Twin City Radio and TV that was in Yard Birds in Chehalis. As a young man, he worked as a fisherman on his father's fishing boat. They fished as far north as Alaska. After he retired, he loved to spend time at his house in Baja, Mexico and drive his dune buggy around. He is survived by his two brothers Daniel Bailey of Seaview, Washington, and Samuel Bailey off Chehalis, Washington; three nieces Tanya Bailey, Toni Bailey, Maggie Adamsons and a nephew Bryan Bailey. Jim also had a special friend for the last 10 or so years, Shirly Blankenship. She was by his side when he passed.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO