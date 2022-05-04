ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Travel Chaos Returns as Alaska Airlines Blames ... the Calendar?

Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than 15,000 Alaska Airlines passengers had their flights canceled Sunday and Monday, Alaska blamed the turn of the month. Despite a massive scheduling debacle that began on April 1 — causing hundreds of Alaska Airline flight cancellations early in the month that ruined the travel plans of tens of...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Alaska Business
State
California State
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Houston, AK
Chronicle

Fecal Pollution Prompts Shellfish Harvest Restrictions in Four Washington Counties

Washington state will restrict shellfish harvests in certain areas of Thurston, Mason, Pierce, and Snohomish counties due to fecal pollution. Portions of Henderson Inlet in Thurston County, Annas Bay in Mason County, Vaughn Bay in Pierce County and Port Susan in Snohomish County did not meet public health standards, according to the release. Restriction in those areas will start in August.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Boeing Moving Headquarters to Virginia

Boeing is moving its corporate headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, the company announced Thursday. In a statement, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the move to the company's existing government relations campus in Arlington, Virginia, "makes strategic sense ... given its proximity to our customers and stakeholders." The...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Robinson
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of James Bailey: 1955-2022

James Hugh Bailey (Jimmer) was born to Herbert and Betty Bailey on April 10, 1955 in Shelton, Washington. He died at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 67 after a short struggle of four years with lung cancer. Early in life, he worked for Tires Inc. in Chehalis, Washington. Then he worked for Jester Boats in Rochester, Washington building new ski boats. He also owned Versacraft Boats in Centralia, Washington. He was also a part owner of Twin City Radio and TV that was in Yard Birds in Chehalis. As a young man, he worked as a fisherman on his father's fishing boat. They fished as far north as Alaska. After he retired, he loved to spend time at his house in Baja, Mexico and drive his dune buggy around. He is survived by his two brothers Daniel Bailey of Seaview, Washington, and Samuel Bailey off Chehalis, Washington; three nieces Tanya Bailey, Toni Bailey, Maggie Adamsons and a nephew Bryan Bailey. Jim also had a special friend for the last 10 or so years, Shirly Blankenship. She was by his side when he passed.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Rain, Rain and More Rain in Store for Western Washington

You’re not imagining things — it is colder and wetter than usual. The high on Friday reached about 52 degrees, compared with the 64 we usually experience at the beginning of May, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle. “It’s definitely on the cooler side,” meteorologist Mary...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy