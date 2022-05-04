ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'When a guy goes down, we're going to have their back,' says Grant WIlliams of stepping up in Marcus Smart's absence vs. Bucks

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Boston Celtics might not have looked like they missed the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year in their Game 2 blowout of the Milwaukee Bucks, but the man who stepped into his role as the team’s most adroit defender against Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his presence considerably, as did his teammates.

That adroit defender would be reserve forward Grant Williams, who had a masterful game off the bench helping pick up the slack created by the absence of Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, out with a bruised quad. Speaking with the media after the win, Williams explained how the team came together to help cover for the Flower Mound native while he was on the mend.

Instead of folding under the immense pressure created by Milwaukee’s defense, the team instead moved to “pick each other up” and “be there for each other.”

“We know it’s a next man up mentality for us,” added the Tennessee product. “We’re a full team, so we know when a guy goes down, we’re going to have their back.”

“Losing Smart for the game, it’s one of those things you never want to happen because, especially, of the competitor, the leader that Smart is. We were happy to come out here and compete,” related Williams, noting that Smart’s presence on the bench also contributed to the team’s successful play.

