Siesta Key, FL

No injuries reported in school bus crash on Siesta Key

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A school bus was involved in a rear-end collision just before 9 a.m. Wednesday...

www.mysuncoast.com

#Bus Driver#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Wwsb
