A much cooler feel and breezy this weekend. But we remain dry through Mother's Day. A big warm up is in store for next week. A system with showers will remain to our south this weekend, so a dry stretch will persist into next week. On Saturday, expect some sun mixing with a lot of high clouds (brighter the further north you go). It will be much cooler Saturday with highs only in the 50s, and even cooler at the coast.

11 HOURS AGO