Wisconsin State

Another judge says not to delete Wisconsin election probe records

By SCOTT BAUER
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - For the second time in as many weeks, a judge has ordered that records related to the Republican-ordered investigation funded by taxpayers...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 4

Brett Davidson
2d ago

there is some serious shady stuff going on with voting by the republican they want to be able to control the outcome even if they lose we're headed towards Dark Times

Reply
2
Wisconsin Examiner

Dane County judge ‘astounded’ over public records management of Vos, Gableman

A Dane County Circuit Court judge has issued an order preventing the deletion of any records from the first three months of the partisan review of the 2020 presidential election being conducted by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.  In a 30-minute hearing on Wednesday morning, Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said she was amazed she had […] The post Dane County judge ‘astounded’ over public records management of Vos, Gableman appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
DANE COUNTY, WI
