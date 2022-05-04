ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Cattrall Finally Speaks on Why She Wasn’t in ‘And Just Like That”

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXkI4_0fSreUGT00

The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That , was pure nostalgia, and for all its faults ( which are mostly Miranda-based , in my opinion), it was a guilty pleasure of a show for most of us. But in spite of the joy it sparked over the course of its ten episodes, the absence of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, was glaring.

Samantha’s absence on the show was handled delicately enough: a falling out with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), and an eventual move from New York to London explained why Samantha was no longer a part of the foursome on the show, and publicly, Cattrall had said that she no longer had plans to portray Jones after the 2010 film Sex and the City 2 , saying she would not be in a third movie if there was one.

In an interview with Variety , the first that Cattrall has given since And Just Like That premiered, she finally explains why she is not a part of the new show. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Cattrall says that she withdrew herself from the possible third film after reading a script in which her character receives illicit photos from Brady Hobbs, Miranda’s teenage son, a plot point she disliked. Of that proposed story line, she says, “It’s heartbreaking.” She explains that it was hard to walk away but it felt right for her. “As difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here,” she says.

“I haven’t deserted anybody,” she says, defending her choice to leave Samantha behind. “Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago? And the job didn’t get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended, I thought that’s smart. We’re not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there’s another movie. And then there’s another movie?… Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.'”

Cattrall admits that she has not watched the new show, but from what she has heard of the plot points surrounding her departure, she says, “That feels different than the Samantha that I played.”

And, to fans like me who can sense Samantha Jones’s absence from the show? Cattrall says, “I’ve come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.”

Comments / 10

sammy
2d ago

Samantha was the best and most interesting character. loved watching and listening to her.

Reply
7
Ycart M Ossapac
3d ago

It’s not the same without Samantha Jones and without her there is no show

Reply(1)
8
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Cattrall Says She Was Never ‘Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & ‘SATC’ Co-Stars

From her complicated relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, to her absence from the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall addressed it all in her “Power of Women” interview with Variety. In the story, published on May 4, the 65-year-old actress was asked if she was ever “friends” with SJP, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon when they worked together on the hit HBO series. “I guess it’s how you define friends. I think we were colleagues,” Kim explained. “My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Kim Cattrall on And Just Like That: "The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was"

The former Sex and the City star was asked about the HBO Max in an interview with Variety. "I was never asked to be part of the reboot," she said. "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media." Cattrall was also asked if she was ever friends with her Sex and the City co-stars. "I guess it’s how you define friends," she said. "I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional." Cattrall added that Sex and the City creator Darren Star "got it right with Emily in Paris. It’s a young show. It’s about young ideals. It’s about discovery. I think the original show is really amazing, but that was a different time."
MOVIES
In Style

Kim Cattrall Said One Last Thing About Samantha Jones

After watching And Just Like That ..., fans seemed to be divided over the fact that Kim Cattrall and her character, Samantha Jones, ended up an ocean away in London and nothing more than a spectre that came to Carrie Bradshaw via text. Some saw the lack of Samantha as a glaring omission that meant the show had lost its spirit and others rallied behind Cattrall for sticking to her guns and claiming that she was done with the caracter. In a new interview with Variety, Cattrall had some parting words for Ms. Jones and where a third movie would have gone — spoiler: fans basically saw it.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kim Cattrall Delivers a Defiant Speech About Choosing Her Own Destiny

Click here to read the full article. Kim Cattrall has a favorite word: “No.” Cattrall’s favorite instance of saying “no,” as she explained in her speech at Variety‘s Power of Women dinner presented by Lifetime, is one of her most famous quotes, when she told The Guardian in 2019, “I don’t want to be in a situation where I’m not enjoying myself for even an hour.” There are other times she has said “no,” most notably when asked to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in various reboots of the “Sex and the City” franchise. She recently elaborated on her decision...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Eats

Young Martha Stewart Was as Cool and Hip as They Come

We know Martha Stewart as the highly accomplished expert of cooking, decorating, and entertaining. This successful businesswoman is a household name and the author of numerous bestselling books. We all know who Martha Stewart is, but few know the journey that got her here. Here's a look at Martha Stewart's life over the years, from young Martha Stewart to the icon we know today.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy