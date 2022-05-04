ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Yes, the Spice Girls Really Are on ‘The Circle’ Season 4

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rO21Q_0fSreG9X00

The Circle knows a thing or two about stunt casting. Remember back in Season 2 when they let players believe that the real Lance Bass was in the game with them , when in reality it was his personal assistant Lisa? That was truly a moment for the Circle history books. But if you thought that was a gag, then you are not going to be able to handle what Season 4 throws at you. SPOILERS ahead for the first week of The Circle Season 4 episodes!

The first episode of The Circle plays out as expected as 7 new players move into their apartments and start sending messages to each other. Some alliances are formed and there’s a little bit of skepticism tossed around regarding who is and isn’t a catfish. Everything is business as usual right up until that final moment. If you somehow have avoided all of the season’s trailers, then this reveal probably caused you to scream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWQbB_0fSreG9X00
Photo: Netflix

Oh yeah — the Spice Girls are on The Circle Season 4. More accurately, 2/5ths of the legendary girl group is on Season 4. Those members are Mel “Scary Spice” B and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton. This is kinda like if that Lance Bass twist had been, y’know, the actual Lance Bass . Maybe throw in a Chris Kirkpatrick, too.
Who are the Spice Girls playing on The Circle Season 4?
Mel B and Emma are not playing themselves, obviously. These two pop stars are becoming one catfish. Their profile was selected by the very first top-rated player in the game, Frank, who had no idea that he was actually choosing a persona to be played by the Spice Girls. He thought he was actually letting a children’s book author and stuffed chicken enthusiast named Jared into the game. Nope! That’s who Mel B and Emma will be playing as for the duration of their stay!
What are Mel B and Emma Bunton doing in The Circle ?
Uh, aside from spicing things up and having a great time? They’re mixing it up in the chat as 28-year-old Jared, sending some flirty DMs, decorating a four-tier cake — all the usual Circle stuff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdPQp_0fSreG9X00
Photo: Netflix

But these international pop stars have an ulterior motive. Their mission is to remain completely undetected in The Circle — and that becomes significantly harder for them to do when The Circle makes them out themselves with a video message during a ’90s-themed party. Emma and Mel B tell the cast that they’ve been catfishing as one of the profiles, but they don’t tell them which profile. The reactions from the cast are instantly priceless because they all know that the Spice Girls are a huge deal. Good thing the mystery celeb wasn’t Rod Stewart, huh?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6Yu8_0fSreG9X00
Tom Dymond/Netflix

Are the Spice Girls playing for prize money on The Circle ?
The Spice Girls are playing for prize money — but not for themselves. Mel B and Emma are told that if they can successfully evade all the catfish hunters, an additional $50,000 will be added to the prize fund. That means the winner of Season 4 could win $150,000! But first, the Spice Girls have to make it through their allotted time on the show without being found out. The moment of truth begins at the end of Episode 4 when, after a day of investigation and interrogation, each player is asked to vote on which profile they believe to be spicy.

Will Emma and Mel B fool enough people in order to add that $50,000 to the prize? You’ll have to wait and see what happens in next week’s episodes of The Circle Season 4. Netflix adds new episodes of The Circle on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Mel B
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Chris Kirkpatrick
Person
Emma Bunton
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Circle#Catfish
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy