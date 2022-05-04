ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriott Shares Gain On Q1 Earnings Beat, Resumed Dividend

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Marriott International Inc MAR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 81.3% year-on-year, to $4.2 billion, beating the consensus of $4.11 billion. Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 96.5% worldwide, 99.1% in the U.S. &...

