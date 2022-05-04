Artist draws on urban farm for Mother's Day watercolor workshop

Kris Keys first grew her artistic talents starting with water colors to divert her attention from blood disorder treatments.

Bobby and Derravia Rich started their Black Seeds Urban Farms in North Memphis from growing plants at a blighted North Memphis property.

And the two entities will come together this weekend for a Mother’s Day weekend event at the Riches’ urban farm — an event featuring everything from a watercolor workshop to an herbal tea tasting along with a lesson on the local history of botany and herbal medicine.

It is a melding of Keys’ art and the Riches’ knowledge of plants and botany at the urban farm.

The organizers have taken diverse paths to this weekend’s event. For Keys, an artist and fashion designer, it was born from a way to take her mind off of treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kris Keys, a local fashion designer and textile artist who studied abroad in London, had a homecoming exhibition in 2019. (Houston Cofield/The Daily Memphian file)

While Keys’ path to this weekend was circuitous with stops in London, New York and Oaxaca, Mexico, the explanation of reaching this point is simple.

It’s in her blood.

When she was 2 years old, Keys’ family discovered she had a rare blood disease called hereditary elliptocytosis.

By age 7, like many kids her age, she hated going to the hospital. She knew every time she went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, she would get a shot, so she went in kicking and screaming.

One day, nurses brought her watercolors to calm her while she got a blood transfusion. She painted for hours on end.

From then on, she knew she had to be an artist. She kept painting and earned degrees in fashion design from the University of Tennessee at Martin and London College of Fashion. As an adult hospitalized in the United Kingdom, she met many scientists and doctors who had studied her disorder and wanted to see how her blood cells looked. Her interest piqued, she asked to see the cells, too.

Again, she began to paint.

The therapeutic qualities of painting are what led her to start hosting events such as Saturday’s, part of her larger Inner Discovery tour.

“Healing through art, in nature, eliminates subconscious blockages that prevent us from reaching the peak of who we were really created to be,” Keys said.

Previous stops on the tour included the San Francisco Botanical Garden and the Los Angeles County Arboretum.

But, she said, she still felt something was missing.

That’s where Black Seeds Urban Farms came in.

Bobby Rich cultivates snap peas as well as other fruits and vegetables at Black Seeds Urban Farms. (Daja E. Henry/The Daily Memphian)

Located in North Memphis, it is as much a community space as a farm. There, Bobby and Derravia Rich present gardening classes for youths and adults, grow produce and host weddings or private picnics.

The lot on which it stands, overlooking Fourth Street between Greenlaw and Saffarans Avenues, formerly held a duplex, but by the time the Riches found it, it was blighted. Concrete stairs lead up to an iron gate adorned with their logo.

Planters are tucked in rows toward the back of the property holding carrots, spinach, sunflowers, and Trail of Tears, a plant producing deep purple beans that Native American people carried with them as they were forcefully removed from their land to Indian Territory west of the Mississippi River.

Toward the front, a hammock and egg chairs provide a resting place in the Rich family’s oasis among the concrete of the city. Plants line many spots in between: a grape vine, Bobby said, will grow up the back fence, a blackberry trellis just beginning to flower, and apple and pear trees they hope will grow as large as those lining the property.

The couple started Black Seeds after Bobby’s gardening hobby outgrew the backyard of the Castalia home Derravia grew up in. The couple moved into the home to care for Derravia’s aging grandmother.

Bobby, a Memphis firefighter, had been gardening in the backyard of their previous home in East Memphis, bringing the food he grew to his coworkers at the fire station. His hauls to the station grew and grew, and he watched as his fellow firefighters cooked fried green tomatoes or cut up the peppers he brought in for their salads.

When the couple moved to Castalia, Derravia’s uncles noticed Bobby’s interest in gardening and took him under their wings. That’s when, in 2019, the couple decided to expand from hobby to business. They searched for blighted properties and settled on the North Memphis lot.

Now, Bobby’s knowledge is akin to a walking plant encyclopedia, stooping to explain the anatomy of each plant, or sharing what he learned in his ethnobotany class, often pausing to identify birds passing through.

He often spends hours in the garden, doting over his plants or urging friends to try strawberries fresh out of the ground.

Keys, the artist, heard about Black Seeds through social media. After putting on a couple events, she wanted to add an educational piece. She has worked on a series called Genealogy, and in doing so, discovered her family’s connection to flowers and herbs.

At the event, Bobby also will provide a lesson on natural herbs and the connection between culture and native plants in the Mid-South.

Kris Keys and Black Seeds Urban Farms’ Mother’s Day event will start at noon on Saturday, May 7, at 580 N. 4th St. Tickets for the event are $75 and include painting supplies and a tea tasting with Midsouth Coffee and Tea Co.