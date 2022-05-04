Video shows man wanted in string of Durham robberies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video released on Monday shows a Winston-Salem grocery store robbery that happened over the weekend. On Sunday, officers responded to Keh’ Lani Groceries on Link Road when an alarm was activated, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The store clerk told arriving officers that two suspects went into […]
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers face charges in connection with the armed robbery of a juvenile. Durham Police said Wednesday that Ja’heed Bower, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old both have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Durham man of stealing copper wire from multiple people and selling it to a recycling company. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Frederick Jermaine Pullen Jr., 48, faces five charges related to a string of thefts of the wire from people’s homes.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said the dog got out during a fight at an apartment complex and started chasing people. Reporter: Brett Knese.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30. According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The search of four properties led to the arrests of three suspects and the seizure of 15.5 pounds of drugs on Wednesday in Cumberland County, deputies said. Along with drugs, Narcotic and Organized Crime Agents seized $33,193 in cash and at least two firearms...
North Carolina Woman Killed After Playing Prank on BoyfriendScreenshot. A woman was shot to death in North Carolina after attempting to pull a prank on her boyfriend. The shooting occurred on the outskirts of Hendersonville, where a black panther was reportedly on the loose.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three murders in two months are being connected to one man, police indicate. Greensboro Police Department has charged John Richardson, 53, with three counts of first-degree murder for three separate homicides that range from early February to late March. He’s charged in the February 1 death of Michael Hemphill, who was […]
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
Comments / 2