Durham, NC

Video shows man wanted in string of Durham robberies

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

WBTW News13

Video shows suspects drag grocery store clerk through aisle during robbery in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Surveillance video released on Monday shows a Winston-Salem grocery store robbery that happened over the weekend. On Sunday, officers responded to Keh’ Lani Groceries on Link Road when an alarm was activated, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The store clerk told arriving officers that two suspects went into […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Armed robbery charges for 2 teens, Durham Police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers face charges in connection with the armed robbery of a juvenile. Durham Police said Wednesday that Ja’heed Bower, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old both have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham man accused of stealing, selling copper wire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Durham man of stealing copper wire from multiple people and selling it to a recycling company. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Frederick Jermaine Pullen Jr., 48, faces five charges related to a string of thefts of the wire from people’s homes.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Dog shot during fight at Raleigh apartment

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said the dog got out during a fight at an apartment complex and started chasing people. Reporter: Brett Knese.
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham, NC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WECT

Deputies make arrest after a woman shoots into an occupied vehicle

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shanna Herring after she reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle on April 30. According to the PCSO arrest warrant, the incident began with an argument between Herring and a person in a vehicle around 216 Newkirk Road. Then, Herring reportedly took a handgun from the vehicle and shot at the person inside multiple times.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
#Durham Police#Robber
cbs17

15 lbs of drugs found, 3 arrested in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The search of four properties led to the arrests of three suspects and the seizure of 15.5 pounds of drugs on Wednesday in Cumberland County, deputies said. Along with drugs, Narcotic and Organized Crime Agents seized $33,193 in cash and at least two firearms...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

