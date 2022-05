W D Cooper “Coop”, age 76, of Fayetteville, PA, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1945 to Millard and Gwendolyn (Traxler) Cooper. Never without his cowboy hat, Coop loved going to auctions and farm sales. He had many adventures with his mule drawn covered wagon. He enjoyed volunteering at Scotland bingo, spending time in his new shop, and visiting with friends.

FAYETTEVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO