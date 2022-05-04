ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Driving Mode Was so Dangerous That Tesla Disabled It

By Braden Carlson
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
This formerly available Tesla driving mode put public safety at risk. Click here to see what Tesla decided it should not be in the hands of the...

TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
TheStreet

Ram Has a Product That Ford, GM, Rivian and Tesla Won't Like

This is where the biggest battle in the race for electric vehicles (EVs) will undoubtedly be played: trucks/pickups. This segment of electrification is certainly the one whose margins are not as high as in luxury electric sedans, but it is the one where sales volumes will be among the highest. And. sales volumes equal popularity. It is quite possible that the winner of this race will often be identified by the masses as The Maker or The Brand of Electric Pickups.
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
Motorious

Ford ICE Engines Aren’t Going Away

These days there’s all this talk about electric cars taking over the whole industry and internal combustion engines suddenly going away. Before you buy into the media hype and marketing spin, know this: Ford is still planning on making ICE engines at its Windsor plant until at least 2040. That’s right, despite all the big talk from Blue Oval executives recently, the automaker knows it can’t just flip a switch and make everything EVs.
Motorious

Ford Gets Hosed By EV Investment

We all keep hearing the mantra that electrification is the future of the automotive industry. While that might be true, such a future could be far off, especially in light of setbacks like the one Ford suffered. The American automaker has lost a considerable sum of money after investing in an EV startup, which really has to hurt.
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Challenges the 2022 Subaru Ascent

Are you considering buying either the 2022 Toyota Highlander or the 2022 Subaru Ascent, but can’t figure out which SUV to get? See how the two SUVs measure up in this 2022 Toyota Highlander vs. 2022 Subaru Ascent comparison. 2022 Toyota Highlander vs. 2022 Subaru Ascent. In this 2022...
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Owner on Turo Discovers Shop Testing Prototype Parts on His Car

There’s no shortage of horror stories associated with Turo. From renters wrecking cars or returning them in shambles to owners trying to pin unassociated damage on renters, there’s a lot that can go wrong with a Turo rental. However, this Tesla owner who rents his car on Turo has a pretty unique story to tell. His car became a test mule for a company developing aftermarket Tesla parts.
MotorBiscuit

Electric Car Brake Maintenance Has Some Unusual Steps

Internal-combustion cars are still easier to refuel on the go, but EVs have livability advantages in other areas. Besides the fuel savings and quieter interiors, an electric car usually has lower maintenance costs. However, just because they have fewer parts to maintain doesn’t mean EVs are entirely maintenance-free. And when it comes to brake maintenance, electric car owners might need to pay attention to things ICE car owners don’t often think about.
MotorBiscuit

Despite His Conservative Status, Clint Eastwood Drives Around in the Fiat 500e, a Tiny Electric Car

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most iconic celebrities, but unlike many Hollywood stars, Eastwood is a well-known conservative who’s starred in many conservative movies. As such, some may stereotype him as someone who’d drive a big truck or powerful classic car, but instead, he’s been spotted in a tiny EV. Here’s a look at Clint Eastwood and his little Fiat 500e.
