Tesla Driving Mode Was so Dangerous That Tesla Disabled It

This is where the biggest battle in the race for electric vehicles (EVs) will undoubtedly be played: trucks/pickups. This segment of electrification is certainly the one whose margins are not as high as in luxury electric sedans, but it is the one where sales volumes will be among the highest. And. sales volumes equal popularity. It is quite possible that the winner of this race will often be identified by the masses as The Maker or The Brand of Electric Pickups.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO