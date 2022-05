Is there anything less rock 'n' roll than a Hall of Fame that displays guitars, setlists, and other detritus as if they were sacred relics? If so, it has to be the induction ceremonies, where senior citizens wearing bizarre outfits shuffle through awkward speeches and pallid versions of long ago hits. Stranger still are the video montages of the dead that often feature in the ceremonies. Supposed to be celebrations of artistic achievement and the vitality of the genre, they're more like time capsules from a distant epoch.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO