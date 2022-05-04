Man in Custody in Connection with Anaheim Homicide

A 22-year-old Anaheim man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his 59-year-old roommate.Anaheim police said dispatch received a call just after 6:30 p.m. that Marlon Garcia was at a residence in the 500 block of North Philadelphia Street, in violation of a court order. When officers arrived to the scene, Garcia, who was outside the residence, attempted to flee back into the home through an already broken window. In his attempt to escape, the 22-year-old cut himself on the broken window's glass. Responding officers detained Garcia and conducted a sweep of the residence. Inside, they discovered the body of 59-year-old Santos Castillo, also from Anaheim, who appeared to have suffered trauma, according to officials with the Anaheim Police Department. The two men were roommates at the residence. Garcia was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for the lacerations caused by the broken glass, before being booked into jail on $1 million bail.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO