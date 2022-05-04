ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Man in Custody in Connection with Anaheim Homicide

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder after a body was found in his Anaheim home, police said Wednesday. Officers were sent to the 500 block of North Philadelphia Street about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday “after receiving a call of an...

CBS LA

Man killed after he was set on fire in Pasadena

Pasadena police are asking for the public's help after a 30-year-old Salvadorian man was killed after he was set on fire on New Year's Day 2021. The Pasadena Police Department discovered Ulises Nieto-Cabrera last year on the 700 block of Rockwood Road at about 8 a.m. According to police, Nieto-Cabrera was found bloodied and suffering from severe burns before being taken to the hospital, where he later died. After an investigation, detectives determined that Nieto-Cabrera was intentionally targeted and set on fire, but are unsure how many people were involved. Investigators said they are aware of people who "possess intimate knowledge about Nieto-Cabrera's" death. PPD has asked that anyone with information on this murder contact police at (626) 744-4241. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Twin brothers arrested in connection with Cabazon outlet mall murder

Police have arrested twin brothers in connection with the murder of a Palm Springs resident during a hold-up outside an outlet mall in Cabazon last month. Elijah Ray Burt Jr. and Emanuel Rick Burt Jr. were arrested in Nevada in connection with the murder, John Hall, spokesperson for the Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed. The post Twin brothers arrested in connection with Cabazon outlet mall murder appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Jamon Buggs found guilty of gunning down 2 at Newport Beach home in hunt for ex-girlfriend

A personal trainer from Huntington Beach was convicted Tuesday of the 2019 murders of two people in Newport Beach he believed were his ex-girlfriend and a man with whom he believed she was romantically involved.Jamon Rayon Buggs, 47, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder  with a special circumstance of multiple murders, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. He was also convicted with one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted first-degree burglar, and faces a sentencing enhancement of personal discharge of a firearm causing death.Buggs was convicted of killing 38-year-old Darren...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Anaheim man arrested on suspicion of killing his roommate

A 22-year-old Anaheim man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his 59-year-old roommate.Anaheim police said dispatch received a call just after 6:30 p.m. that Marlon Garcia was at a residence in the 500 block of North Philadelphia Street, in violation of a court order. When officers arrived to the scene, Garcia, who was outside the residence, attempted to flee back into the home through an already broken window. In his attempt to escape, the 22-year-old cut himself on the broken window's glass. Responding officers detained Garcia and conducted a sweep of the residence. Inside, they discovered the body of 59-year-old Santos Castillo, also from Anaheim, who appeared to have suffered trauma, according to officials with the Anaheim Police Department. The two men were roommates at the residence. Garcia was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for the lacerations caused by the broken glass, before being booked into jail on $1 million bail. 
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with robbing TV host Will Clinger on CTA now on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of three teens charged in a string of robberies on the CTA has been released on electronic monitoring.Chicago police said the 15-year-old girl who was released was part of the attack on actor and TV host Will Clinger at the Addison Red Line stop last week.Clinger's fiancé said he was notified the 15-year-old girl was being released on electronic monitoring. That teen and two others were charged Monday for robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the Red Line.He was attacked at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels."  

