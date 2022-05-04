ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

EV subscription company Autonomy expands California operations to Central Coast region

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutonomy, the electric vehicle subscription company known for its Tesla Model 3 rental fleet, has announced it has expanded its operations to the Central Coast region of California. Autonomy said it will add Santa Barbara County, Ventura County, and San Luis Obispo County to its available areas where people can “subscribe”...

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 1

Related
insideevs.com

Honda To Sell 800,000 EVs In North America By 2030

According to Automotive News, Honda is beginning plans to make the switch to producing electric cars in North America. The Japanese automaker is one of only a few brands that are still not producing or selling EVs in high volume, but it says it will be capable of selling 800,000 by 2030. The initial push will come as part of Honda's partnership with General Motors.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Santa Barbara, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
Local
California Cars
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Subscription Service#Security Deposit#Superchargers#Subscriptions#Vehicles#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Bay Area

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Former SF Giants catcher Buster Posey selling California hunting lodge for $3.9M

OROVILLE, Calif. — Former San Franciso Giants catcher Buster Posey recently listed his Butte County hunting lodge for sale, and it can all be yours — for $3.9 million. Named the “Springer Lodge” in Oroville, it is a 106-acre ranch used mostly for duck hunting, but the listing boasts nearby creeks that are good for shooting other birds like dove, turkey and quail.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS LA

California program allows first-time homebuyers to borrow down payment at zero percent interest

One of the biggest hurdles in buying a home is coming up with a hefty down payment, and California has a new program to help first-time homebuyers jump that hurdle.California's Forgivable Equity Builder loan allows first-time homebuyers who have enough income for a monthly mortgage payment to borrow up to 10% of a home's purchase price to buy a house outright. The loan has an interest rate of zero percent, but borrowers who don't occupy the home for at least five years may have to repay the loan.The new effort comes as real estate prices have hit record highs in California, and rising interest rates have pushed monthly payments up hundreds of dollars. A standard down payment of 20% for a home in California can cost upwards of $100,000.The program is open to first-time homebuyers who occupy the property as a primary resident; non-occupant co-borrowers do not qualify. The Forgivable Equity Builder loan can be applied to single-family, one-unit residences, such as condominiums, manufactured housing, PUD (planned urban development) homes, and some guest houses, granny units, and in-law quarters may be eligible.To learn more or apply, visit CalHFA.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy